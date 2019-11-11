VETERANS DAY SPECIAL- Easy Ed: With a heart to serve, Rosemark native Haley remembers life’s journey

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Rain wasn’t going to dampen this special occasion for Millington area native Edgar “Ed” Haley.

It was a bonus that Haley didn’t have to travel too far to witness the Oct. 25 City of Millington dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Decorated with war artifacts and flags representing all the United States military branches, Haley shined the most in the rainy conditions.

With his family be his side, Haley was the only World War II veteran present for the ribbon cutting hosted by the City of Millington, NSA Activity Mid-South and Millington Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I lived out in the country,” Haley the oldest of 8 children recalled. “We didn’t claim any city. We have lived on the same farm we were born and raised on (Kerrville and Rosemark area at the corner of Mudville and Armour Road) about 7 miles from here.”

Haley accompanied by three of his four children Mary Hanks, Linda Lipsky and Aubrey Haley was front and center about an half hour before emcee Cary Vaughn took the microphone.

“I didn’t dream we would ever see something like that,” Haley said. “ It’s wonderful. I wish all the boys who fought in World War II could be here like I am. Some of us had to go and some of us were saved. I’m thankful to the good Lord I am healthy enough to be here.”

There to greet Haley was his younger brother of the same name Ed. The younger Edward Haley is now the City Manager for Millington.

“It’s an honor not only for him but all the others,” the younger Ed said. “We also had another brother who was Air Force who died when he was 76.

“It’s quite an honor and his younger son Spencer who is a doctor in Nashville carried him to Washington D.C. when they opened up the World War II Museum,” he continued. “He got to go up and be there. And they’ve got a song out now called “The Old Army Hat” which was written about him serving in the second World War.”

While Edgar has a song written by Billy Anderson in his honor, the younger Ed is adding to the compliments given to his older brother.

“I am proud of him,” the elder Ed said. “Sometimes I get his credit which means he’s doing a good job. You heard why we’re both named Ed. When my mother holler Ed she meant for somebody to show up.”

Edgar “Ed” Haley has shown up several times in his 96 years of life. Just celebrating a birthday on Halloween, Haley has seen the world, always returning back to his humble beginnings in Shelby County.

“It’s pretty special for him to be 96 and a World War II veteran,” daughter Mary said. “He’s the only one of seven left from his unit. He’s still here.”

Coming back home and surviving the war gave Haley a chance to have an impact on his family and community.

“He never spoke to us about the war until later on in life,” son Aubrey recalled. “He would see certain shows, movies or documentaries. He was interested in seeing what the documentation was. Mother was the anchor. I’m just said she’s not here to see this. When he got back from the war, he took a job at Frayser High School and later at DuPont. He put all four of us through college and of course mother did the home work.”

While Audrey took care of their four children and all the household needs, Ed went out into the world to provide a living for his family. In the process he had an impact on other people’s children.

Known to some as Coach Haley, Frayser High School opened its doors on Dellwood Avenue back in 1949 with a school full of ninth graders. As the next four years went by, the students advanced to the next grade with instructors like Haley guiding them along the way.

Haley was a key part in the 48 students graduating from the first class of Frayser in 1953. Haley had departed from the school the previous Thanksgiving.

His time at Frayser was another mark in his service. Haley served three years for the United States Air Force, was part of a specialized 11-man outfit that flew D-Day missions over the Pacific in World War II.

“I taught at Frayser and coached the sports there,” Haley recalled. “Serving people is something we all should do. If you are raised to serve, I think you will serve. If you follow the scriptures of the Bible, that’s what we’re here for.”

Now Haley is married to his wife of 15 years Connie. His influence and impact is evident throughout Millington, Shelby County, Tennessee and the world.

“Mom was the military style leader,” Linda recalled. “Dad wanted to go places. He would always take us places every year like horse shows, long vacations. We would go and see things.

“I’m proud to be a part of (the Haley legacy) – very proud. It says something for everyone who grew up in that era of how they created a sense of pride,” she added.

While Ed’s generation is still being honored today, Aubrey said to know his dad has a part in the tribute that will be on display just 7 miles away from his home illustrates how important the Haley name is.

“When you go out you remember what our father and his father said,” he concluded. “You carry the Haley name or whatever name it is, you have to uphold that.”