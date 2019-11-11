VETERANS DAY SPECIAL- Sunrise: New Orleans native overcomes past demons with callings to ministry and military

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

A look of disappointment followed by the sound of a door slamming still echoes through the soul of Anatole Williams.

Battling drug and alcohol addiction, Williams once again found himself at the front door of his mother Susie’s New Orleans home. A woman who had served a pioneering officer for the New Orleans Police Depart-ment faced a tough decision in that moment her lifeless son arrived.

She could be the mother coming to the rescue once again or exercise some tough love, having faith her baby boy would find the help he needed.

“Rock bottom for me was the day I went to my mother’s home and she opened the door,” Williams recalled. “And she said, ‘Don’t ever knock on my door again. As far as I am concerned, I don’t have a son.’ Unannounced to me, my mother had been hearing about me through the streets. People were communicating to her how bad I was off on drugs and some of the things I was doing. She began to be concerned not only for my life but her life.”

That day more than 20 years ago shook the foundation of Williams’ life. After enduring a few more bumps in the road, the now 54-year-old is an E6 in the United States Navy, husband of 25 years and father of Anatole Jr. and twin girls Gabriel and Danielle.

And Williams can be found most days exercising his body in the French Riviera Fitness Center and strengthening his spirit as COO of Adult & Teen Challenge of Memphis. Williams said the program he helps run today saved his life.

“In my teens I started getting into some trouble with drugs and alcohol,” Williams recalled. “Never finishing high school I thought it would never happen. I ended up going into this program called Adult & Teen Challenge of Memphis. I gave my heart to Christ. The program helped me turn my life around.

“After completing the program, a couple of years later I felt inspired to come onto the staff,” he added. “I came on the staff and started pursuing my GED. I got my GED in 1997 and then wanted to go back to college. As a way to pay for college I thought I would join the military. It was something that was always in my heart to do. I went and signed up for the Navy in 2002.”

Williams said the guidance, structure and spiritual love he accepted at Adult Tennessee Challenge paved the road for his current achievements. Adult & Teen Challenge is a program designed as an intense discipleship model. The goal is to help students establish a strong foundation on which to build on throughout the program.

Students will begin personal studies and contact work that will immerse them in the Gospel as well as reflect on their lives and the issues that lead them to enter the ATC program. Williams navigated the course and found a deep bond with Christ.

Through his renewed relationship with Jesus, Williams operated by faith, leading to him finding his callings and purposes in life.

“I fell in love with the military and serving my country,” he said. “ I’ve been in love ever since.”

Williams has served three tours in the Middle East, once in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Then he headed over to Kuwait, and last year he served a tour at the Bahrain Air Force Base.

Williams has traveled to numerous countries attached to Korea Command in South Korea there to support exercises. The E6 just came back from Asuka, Japan, supporting the exercises there on the USS Blue Ridge.

“That has changed my life drastically because up until the time I came to this program I had never really been outside of the environment I have grown up in,” Williams recalled. “All I knew was those projects and the people I was involved in with there. Coming to Memphis, that started to open me up to the world is much bigger than the place I came from. Through the program I got a chance to experience my first mission trip.

“The director at that time took me to a Navajo Indian reservation in Arizona,” he continued. “I got to see the Grand Canyon, the Painted Desert and Flagstaff, New Mexico. It opened me up. Oh my God, I had such a paradigm shift. It opened me up and I caught at that time a bug to want to see the world, other cultures, other people and other things. The ministry and Team Challenge afforded the opportunity to do that.”

Williams just returned from another mission trip in late October through the ministry. He joined his brothers in Christ in building a center in Ecuador.

“The amazing thing is that it is rare that people get to do both, serve in ministry the people and the Lord as well as your country,” Williams said. “I have been blessed and granted a tremendous privilege to be able to do both. I am just extremely grateful. Through all of that, God has reassured my purpose in different way. One, He has confirmed my purpose by giving me a chance to pour into other men what he has poured into me.

“God has done for me I feel he wants to do for others – all,” he added. “I tell these men all the time, I don’t look at anything I have accomplished in life as I have done it. It’s because of God’s grace, God’s mercy, God’s strength, God’s favor that I have been able to do all that I have done. And much of it is undeserving. And that keeps me humble.”

That experience at his mother’s doorstep at the age of 24 still humbles Williams.

“ I remember that day vividly because it was my bottom,” he said. “ Because the one person I thought would always be there, always be in my corner and never turn their back on me was my mom. Her closing that door, I felt my heart drop when it happened. I remember going back into using drugs even heavier, but that sticking with me.

“I remember being in the drug house using and something came to my head and heart. ‘If you were to die in the condition you’re in, your mother would have to live the rest of her life with a broken heart,’” Williams continued. “I said within myself, ‘I don’t want my mother to have to live the rest of her life with a broken heart.’ It came to me again. I knew that just wasn’t my conscience but the spirit of God speaking to me. Then the spirit of God came to me again and said, ‘If your mother were to die while you’re in this condition, she would die with a broken heart.’ I said to myself once again I don’t want my mother to die with a broken heart. It was that day I picked up the phone and called her.”

His mother sprang into action, hearing the words she prayed to hear from her son. Susie told her son the day he called, she fell to her knees in prayer on his behalf.

“A part of me knew if I got to a place I wanted to get help she would be there,” he said. “I pick up a pay phone and dialed collect on it because I didn’t have money. All my money was blown away on drugs. She picked up the phone and answered the call.

“‘Where are you?’” Williams remembered her reply. “I told her and she came and picked me up. My mom was the first one to believe in me. I tell her this all the time, ‘You actually gave me life twice.’ My mom was the first one to lead me to Christ. She picked me up and we found this program, one in New Orleans similar to this one here in Memphis. But they didn’t have residency. So she found a program director and they put me on a Greyhound Bus to Memphis. This program saved my life.”