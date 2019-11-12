SPORTS ALERT- West 10 Media First Round recap, predictions for Second Round

Special to West 10 Media

The roller coaster that is playoff football took West 10 Media team on extreme highs and season-ending lows.

The Bartlett Panthers were back in the postseason for the first time in a few years. They earned a trip to play the White Station Spartans in Cordova. The Spartans were victorious 28-7 ending Bartlett’s season with a 6-5 record. White Station moves on to play Houston in the Second Round.

Houston advanced and remain unbeaten on the year by elimination crosstown rival the Germantown Red Devils (2-9). The Mustangs scored early and often winning 56-12 over Germantown.

In other Class 6A action, the Collierville Dragons dropped a thriller to Memphis Central 35-28. The Warriors were able to outlast the Dragons in Collierville earn a Second Round match up against the Whitehaven Tigers in “The Haven.”

Whitehaven was able to advance with a 50-8 win over the Cordova Wolves in Round One action.

In Class 5A action, the Clarksville Wildcats (7-4) were able to come to Tipton County and escape with a 29-28 win over the Munford Cougars. The Wildcats will hit the road again to play the Henry County Patriots.

In Class 4A, the Millington Trojans will entered the Second Round after a 46-29 win over the Dyersburg Trojans. Next up for the Trojans of Shelby County are the Crockett County Cavaliers. The Cavaliers destroyed the Bolton Wildcats 56-0 to advance.

The Covington Chargers are heading to the next round in Class 3A after beating the Melrose Golden Wildcats 48-6 in the Mound. This Friday the Chargers are back on the road to play South Gibson.

In the private school ranks, the ECS Eagles are flying into the next round after beating Harding Academy 45-7. The BGA Wildcats are next up for ECS at home. Battle Ground Academy will be a tough test with a 8-3 record.

BGA won game No. 8 on the season beating the FACS Crusaders in the First Round 49-6.

In Division II-A, DCA defeated the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels 34-6 to advance.

Second Round action and First Round play for Division II-AAA is this Friday with kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m. The Briarcrest Saints welcome Ensworth to start the Division II-AAA playoffs.

CHANCE FOR VICTORY

CLASS 3A

South Gbison 59% Covington 41%

CLASS 4A

Crockett County 53% Millington 47%

CLASS 6A

Houston 60% White Station 40%

DIVISION II-AA

ECS 67% BGA 33%