Back in May, the Smith/Lowry Police Appreciation Breakfast was held to illustrate appreciation for the local department and award the 2019 Officer of the Year. This year the award was given to officer Rachael Eutzy at the Glen Eagle Clubhouse. On May 24, Eutzy was honored as the organization and the Millington Police Department for her dedication and outstanding job as a law enforcement officer in the city of Millington. Eutzy is pictured with her award and MPD Chief Mark Dunbar.