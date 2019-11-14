Eyes in the Sky: Millington Police Department looking to institute Skycop in near future

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Surveillance technology has improved since the turn of the millennium in law enforcement from Skycop to scanners atop of police cars.

The Millington Police Department is trying to obtain the latest technological feature, a little black box which is a camera that reads license plates. Already with nearly 75 cameras in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office introduced 49 cameras through a pilot program.

Millington Police Department Chief Mark Dunbar wants his city to add 12 to 14 of those crime-solving devices to the mix.

“We’ve got some private citizens and some private businesses who have donated to us,” he noted. “Massey Auto Parts, Patriot Bank, Hale Trucking and Bigs Construction Company, these private funds we’re receiving from businesses is to help us out with technology.

“I’ve been out to some of the businesses telling them those types of cameras have helped us solve crimes,” Dunbar added. “All the other municipalities and us are trying to put out these types of cameras because they help us solve crimes.”

The cameras are not designed to issue tickets or institute fines. Memphis and Shelby County have used the devices in crime solving accessing information when necessary.

“It tells you anytime a hot list goes by like a stolen car or a sex offender or potential orders,” MPD Administrative Sgt. Bryan Childress noted. “We get stolen cars more than I thought we did. But they stop them, because we got the hit on one in about 2 minutes over at Navy Federal Credit Union. It helps in several other ways.”

The small black cameras are already appearing in Tipton County as well. Dunbar said the Shelby County Commission agreed to help with additional funds going into a crime fighting effort. But the MPD is still hoping locals will contribute to the effort to make Flag City safer.

“It helps us solve crimes,” Dunbar concluded. “Helps us be proactive in solving the crimes. It’s a tool that we’re trying to use to help improve law enforcement not only in Millington but the region.”

The MPD has partnered with the Memphis/Shelby County Law Enforcement Foundation to accept tax deductible donation for this cause. You can donate to the Millington Police Department online via PayPal at msclefoundation.org, send a check to: Memphis/Shelby County Law Enforcement Foundation, 530 Oak Court Drive, Suite 165, Memphis, TN 38117 or you may email Maurice Denbow, executive director of the foundation at mauricedenbow@msclefoundation.org