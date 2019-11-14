It’s a Wash

Saturday night several former Millington Trojan Basketball players came out to the William Osteen Gymnasium to help kick off the 2019-20 season with the 2019 Millington Trojans Alumni Game. One former Trojan showcasing he still got “above the rim” skills was Patrick “P-WASH” Washington with the one-hand jam in the first half. There will be plenty of action this upcoming season with the first game scheduled for Nov. 19 at home against MHEA. Other highlights on the schedule for the Lady Trojans and Trojans will be a Nov. 25 game at Brighton. The M&M Showdowns are planned for Dec. 13 in Millington and Jan. 3, 2020 at Munford. Senior Night is scheduled for Feb. 11 against Fayette-Ware. For the entire schedule visit Millington-News.com or check out The Millington Star on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.