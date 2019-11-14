Obituaries November 14, 2019

GLENDA FAYE HOBBS

Glenda Faye Hobbs, 78, of Munford, a retired sales assistant for Walmart in Millington for 35 years, passed away at Methodist North Hospital on November 4, 2019. The family received friends until the service at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Nov. 7. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge.

CAREY DONALD MITCHELL

Carey Donald Mitchell went to be with his Lord and Saviour on November 4, 2019. The family received friends Nov. 8 until the service at the Millington Chapel with interment in Clark Cemetery in Grubbs, Ark. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

KALI DANIELLE PEOPLES

Kali Danielle Peoples month old infant passed away November 4, 2019. Funeral service was held at Millington Funeral Home Inc. in Millington on Nov. 8 and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven in Millington.

JAMES TRAVIS ROBERTS

James Travis Roberts, 87, retired millwright at International Harvester passed away November 7, 2019. Roberts served four years in the U.S. Navy and loved to garden and farm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Roberts; daughter, Mary Roberts; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Talley and Carolyn Bradley. He is survived by his daughters, Deidra Bailey of Millington, Leigh Ann Johnston of Memphis, Gayle Kelley of Millington; sisters, Shirley Crow of Millington, Alice “Suzie” Armstrong of Millington; brothers, Allen “Buzzy” Roberts of Oakland, and Edward Roberts of Millington; grandchildren, Jared, Jessica, Lauren and James. The family received friends Nov. 11 until the service at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

DONNA LYNN SMITH

Donna Lynn Smith, 60, of Munford, passed away on November 2, 2019. Graveside Services was held Nov. 5 at Mudville Cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

RALPH DEAN WALK

Mr. Ralph Dean Walk, Staff Sergeant U.S. Army retired, passed away on November 5, 2019 at Baptist Tipton. Mr. Walk was an environmental technician at the NSA Mid-South Activity Navy Base. He was employed with federal contractor King & George LLC. Memorial visitation will be held Friday Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at New Life Assembly Church of Jesus Christ at 7449 Martin Road in Millington. The funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 16 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 539 Court Street in Dyersburg. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. until funeral time at noon and interment will be at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.