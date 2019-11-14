School Board initially OKs revision to policy regarding community use of facilities

By Bill Short

The Millington School Board has unanimously approved on first reading a proposed revision to its policy regarding the community’s use of the district’s facilities.

Board members took the action during their Nov. 4 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Mark Coulter and seconded by Roger Christopher.

The proposed revision is scheduled for final reading at the board’s Dec. 2 meeting. The policy was first approved in April 2014.

It states that, when not in use for school purposes, the district’s buildings, grounds or portions of them can be used for public, governmental, charitable, civic, recreational or cultural purposes as approved by the board. The proposed revision would add “community” purposes to that list.

Requests for the use of a school’s facilities have to be made at the principal’s office. Student clubs and activities, parent-teacher associations and other organizations affiliated with a school are allowed to use its facilities without charge. School facilities cannot be used for private profit. But unused facilities can be leased for private day-care centers that provide educational and child care services to the community.

All activities must be under adult supervision and approved by the principal. If considered necessary, the principal can assign a school employee to be present.

The group using the facilities will be responsible for any damage to the building or equipment.

Groups that receive permission for the use of a school building are:

(1) restricted to the dates and hours approved;

(2) restricted to the building area and facilities indicated, unless requested changes are approved by the principal; and

(3) responsible for observing all fire and safety regulations at all times.

The use of alcoholic beverages, drugs, tobacco, profane language or gambling in any form is not permitted in school buildings.

During emergencies or disasters, the board will cooperate with such recognized agencies as the Red Cross, National Guard and Civil Defense to make suitable facilities available without charge.

When school kitchens are used, at least one member of the cafeteria staff must be present to supervise the use of equipment.

The board will approve and periodically review a fee schedule for the use of school facilities by community or civic organizations and other non-profit groups. The superintendent of the school system will develop procedures and forms to effectively implement this policy.