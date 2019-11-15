SPORTS ALERT: Crockett County offense overwhelms Millington to advance to Quarterfinals

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

A team should feel pretty good about its chances of advancing when your quarterback tosses 4 touchdown passes and runs in another score.

When the opponent reaches paydirt every single time that touch the ball on offense, don’t expect to proceed into the next round of the Class 4A State Playoffs. The host Millington Trojans had a productive night on offense. But the Crockett County Cavaliers dominated the action on the turf of Mooney Boswell field to win 70-35 and advance to the Quarterfinals for a rematch against the Haywood Tomcats next Friday.

“It wasn’t pretty, defense we struggled,” Crockett County Head Coach Kevin Ward told his team after the game. “We made one little adjustment and tackled better. We have to go out and make more adjustments for next week. I thought you played very well.

“Offensively, you guys had 10 possessions and you guys scored every possession,” he continued. “That’s 10 for 10 and I haven’t seen that done for a long time. We’re clicking on offense and that has to continue next week.”

The Cavaliers (8-4) tallied 35 points before halftime. The Trojans drove down the field on the opening possession inside the 10-yard line.

Crockett County was bending but refused to break forcing a field goal attempt for the Trojans. Millington had the attempt blocked and the Cavaliers drove the ball toward their end zone concluding in a 4-yard TD from Nate Sarver with 4 minutes and 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

After a Millington fumble was recovered by Miguel Guerra, Crockett County was back on the attack from the 44-yard line. Cavalier Marqarvious Webb cashed the turnover in with a 24-yard touchdown run.

Ahead 14-0, Crockett County add to its lead in the second quarter when quarterback Luke Pratt hit Josh Owens over the middle with a pass leading to a 42-yard TD and 21-0 advantage.

Millington (9-3) finally cracked the scoreboard when signal caller Tommy Clifton located Reggie Caldwell for a 29 yard touchdown pass at the 9:23 mark of the second quarter.

Less than a minute later, Owens had a response with a 25-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-7.

Millington went back to the combination of Clifton to Caldwell. This time the duo hooked up for a 35-yard touchdown pass to make the tally 28-14.

That was the cue for Owens once again. The senior running back blasted through the Millington defense on the next drive for a 31-yard TD run to make the score 35-14.

The scoreboard read 35-21 at halftime when Clifton hit wide out Adrian “Bug” Dowell for a short pass. Dowell broke a couple of tackles and raced to the end zone for the score.

Crockett County came out of the locker room with a mission to put the game away. The Cavaliers charged out with a pair of scores courtesy of a Sarver 21-yard TD run and Owens 5-yard touchdown score. Owen’s TD was set up by an interception by Webb.

Trailing 49-21, the Trojans showed some fight when Clifton hit another target in Courtlyn Barnes for a 45-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 49-28.

But the final two scoring plays of the third quarter would belong to the Cavaliers. Crockett County got touchdowns from Sarver and Owens once again of 17-yards and 34-yards respectively. A Payton Currie interception set up the Owens touchdown that made the score 63-28.

Both teams traded scored in the fourth quarter. Webb broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown that made the score 70-28. Then late in the period, Clifton crossed the goal line from 12-yards out.

“It feels great to be going back to the quarterfinals,” Owens said. “We haven’t been there since my sophomore year. Get us another 48 minutes, we had to be physical. Coach teaches us physicality every day in practice. Get low and get to the ball every time.

“Our plan was to stop the quarterback and don’t let him go crazy,” he added. “We adjusted by not letting anybody get behind us, don’t get beat on the deep ball and make him throw it.”

The Cavaliers will now travel to Haywood for the next round. The Tomcats were victorious 37-0 over Ripley in the Second Round.

Back in October, the Tomcats outlasted Crockett County 45-30 in a shootout. The Cavaliers are seeking revenge against the 11-1 Haywood squad.

“We need to be very simple next week,” Owens said. “We have to come out and hit them in the mouth and don’t play scared.”

The Trojans were not scared throughout the 2019 season compiling 9 victories.

“Great season, we accomplished a lot and they defended their Region title,” Millington Head Coach Chris Michael said. “We saw a lot of new challenges on the schedule this year. We had some battle throughout that schedule and they were fun. We battled some adversity, had some injuries. It was as little bit of everything in this season. But it was really good to see those guys battle through everything and come out in the end with a very solid regular season record and win a playoff game to advance.”

Michael said give Crockett County credit for executing a nearly perfect offensive game plan.

“It wasn’t a great effort tonight,” he acknowledged. “We knew they a very explosive offense. They run up and down the field. Every piece of film we had on them they were running up and down the field for touchdowns. And they’re scoring them on very long runs because it’s assignment football. And with 10 possessions, there was a blown assignment. If you blow an assignment and they’re executing like they are they’re going to score.”

Millington’s seniors graduate with a pair of Region 8-4A titles and a playoff victory.

“I hope members of the community remember this group that came out and accomplished an 8-2 season and won their second Region title in a row was the same group of guys who were 1-9 four years ago,” Michael said. “They really appreciate that these young men, a small of about 39 or 40 kids, came out and they worked their tails off the last three years to get to this point.

“To represent their school and community, I want them to know we appreciate their support this year,” he concluded. “These young men who were out here were fine and upstanding citizens and student/athletes. They laid it all on the field every night they came out here.”