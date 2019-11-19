2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- BuPrint: Lady Trojans new leader ready to ‘Flip the Switch’ on to success

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Preparing a roster, schedule and basketball team for the upcoming season is a typical November for Nick Buford.

But this fall comes with a twist for the longtime coach of sports in Tipton County and the Millington area.

“It’s a nervous excitement,” Buford acknowledged. “This is a first for me, my very first varsity job. I think a little bit more excited than nervous because of the developmental process.”

Back in the summer Buford was named the new Millington Lady Trojan Basketball head coach succeeding Bruce Marshall. Serving as an assistant for the Millington Trojan Basketball the previous season, Buford had exposure to his future team.

“To me that an enjoyable process to see somebody grow,” Buford said. “That’s the fun part. But we’ll still have to be able to grow at the same time try to become better as a whole. Grow an individual while growing as a whole.”

Buford gave himself a challenge over the summer to mature in his coaching philosophy and style. While sought out other resources, Buford took advantage of time with his wife Kellee and daughters Karter and Klara.

“I read a few books,” he recalled. “I actually spent a lot of time talking to my wife more getting her prospective on things. These are teenage girls — just getting her prospective on how to handle situations. How to attack certain situations. I grew to the point my style changed. I noticed it here in the past week.

“The intensity is still there but it’s more explanations now,” Buford continued. “I credit my daughters with that part because I look at my players now and say ‘Now you have a 16-year-old.’”

With is amount of daughters number nearly 20 now, Buford has a goal for the new girls in his life.

“These kids now today there are so many distractions now,” he said. “I had to take a step back and look at myself and see how am I going to approach things. How am I going to get a person to love basketball. I know they like basketball, but how I get them to love the game?”

Seniors Sky Clark and Jamiya Turner are sharing their love of the game with teammates while helping Buford in the transition process.

“Their role is humongous,” Buford said. “They have to not only be the mediator between me and the younger ones, they still have to play, led, take care of the classroom. They actually have the responsibility of taking care of the hallways because they were recently voted captains by their teammates.”

Clark and Turner are known around the school as leaders in multiple activities. Clark, 2019 Homecoming Queen, is a multiple sport athlete. Turner is varsity pitcher for the Lady Trojans during softball season and manager on the football team.

“They’re both very responsible and accountable,” Buford said. “They have grown over the summer into even better leaders.”

But even Clark and Turner had to adjust to the intense style of Buford during the summer. Now all the girls are used to the mannerisms of Buford during practice and a game.

“Micaiah Halliburton and Jontavia Bonner will be two key underclassmen,” he noted. “They are two sophomores that will be called on by their peers a lot. You have two kids who really don’t fear competition. They’re very quiet though on the court. If I can just get them to open up their mouths a little bit more, I think you’ll see them take off.”

Other Lady Trojans Buford is looking to step up in 2019-20 are sophomores Daijah Daily, Malia Duckworth and Savannah Spearman. Buford is also looking for big things from Ayana Brooks saying she brings different dimensions.

In a few days, Buford will make his varsity head coaching debut. The man used to developing talent is ready to build a program for years to come. But first he must navigate Year One.

“November I want us to learn each, get comfortable with each other and start working hard,” he said. “Just work. December let’s turn it up a notch, let’s start actually competing in games. January I want us to start putting something in the left column. Let’s put one or two in that left column.

“And by February you have to be prepared to let the chips fall and lay in on the line while being comfortable with the end result,” Buford concluded.