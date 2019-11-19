2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- Double Duty: Cardinal leader amps up the intensity for his flock to land back atop district

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Brighton Cardinals streak of Regional appearance barely continued last season.

It took a victory over Liberty in the play-in game for the Cardinals to extend their seasons. The 2018-19 season was a season of injuries, new lineups and players trying to adjust to the expectations left for Cardinal legends like Ethan Bell, Alex Malone, Zach Lewis, Aaron Alston and all-time leading scorer Taelyr Gatlin.

Fast forward to the eve of the 2019-20 season, Brighton Head Coach Stan Gatlin hasn’t waiver on his expectations for his Cardinals.

“I expect for us to compete for a district championship this year,” he said. “I like the group that we have. We have a mixed bag of skill sets, experience levels but we’ve got talent we didn’t have last year. I dare to say from top to bottom, depthwise we have the best talent since I’ve been here.”

The 2017 team that made history by reaching the school’s first Sub-State round was a collection of five players who saw the majority of the action.

“I was talking to Taelyr the other day,” Coach Gatlin recalled. “‘This is the best team I’ve had since I’ve been here. I don’t have a Taelyr Gatlin out there, or an Aaron Alston or a Zachary Lewis. But I have more people all together who can accomplish some of the things you guys did.’

“I don’t have an Alex Malone out there or an Ethan Bell,” he continued. “I would love to have those guys. Those are my guys but now we have some other guys who make a name for themselves. I am looking forward to see what they’re going to do.”

Gatlin’s deep roster in 2019-20 features players like Kejuan Dyson, Kyron Middlebrook, Tylan Rivers and DeMaryo Gatlin. And the focal point of the Cardinals will be senior double-double machine Anthony Smith.

Smith was district runner-up for MVP averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds during the league schedule. For the season he averaged 13 and 13.

“He’s the first player I had to ever do that,” Gatlin noted. “Anthony his game flourished toward the end.”

Gatlin challenge his senior to be a better outside shooter and put the ball on the floor more to keep the opposition guessing.

The district opponents of Munford, Dyer County, Liberty and Hardin County will present a tough challenge for Brighton. Gatlin said as long as his point guards mature in time and his players learn to share the ball, the Cardinals can fly among the best in the district.

“They’ve got to grow up mentally to understand the game and why,” he concluded. “Just like with the girls , we’ve got to understand why we’re doing this. I have to do a good job of putting them in better situations and make sure they know why we’re doing what we’re doing.”