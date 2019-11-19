2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- Getting to know us: Gates welcomes in new crop of Trojans, prepares to surprise

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Jewell Gates’ 2018-19 Millington Trojan basketball squad was a who’s who of returning players.

Established talent that won double digit games before the calendar turned to 2019, the District 15-2A schedule overwhelmed them with the Trojans just missing out on Regionals. Now entering 2019-20, area prep media and even the Millington coaching personnel is still trying to identify the returning Trojans.

“We’re going to be OK,” Millington Head Coach Jewell Gates aid. “Of course it’s different because those familiar names like Bobby Macklin, Hunter Klutts, Taveon Collier, Cameron Craft, Jamerio Jones, those guys are no longer with us as far as putting on a uniform for those Tuesday and Friday night games.

“But what is good about those guys, we still see them,” he continued. “That’s something I want to make sure we always do. When those young men graduate and moves on, you’re in college or working, you’re still a part of this program.”

The graduated Trojans have been working alongside this year’s crop of new talent teaching them the Gates’ way and preparing their minds for the challenges coming from Fayette-Ware, Bolivar, Ripley, Haywood, newcomer Bolton and defending champions Covington.

“This is a completely different team, a new team with unfamiliar names,” Gates said. “Hopefully these names will be more familiar to us down the road. We’ve got a good young group. I’ve got a couple of good freshmen kids I look forward to coaching who have moved in. I’ve got three sophomores who will play. That’s five guys that will play who are brand new to us.

‘Then we’ve got our three seniors Kaveyon Lewis, Jayden “Wood” Woodward and Jalin Cole,” he added. “Cole didn’t get a lot of on-the-floor time because he was hurt a lot. He would come off one injury then hurt something else.”

Jalin Cole nursed knees and ankles throughout his junior campaign. He is hoping to stay healthy to earn playing time and give the younger Trojans time to mature into varsity basketball.

“ I tell them every day, the onus is on you guys,” Gates said to his seniors. “You’ve never had to do it because you’ve had Bobby, Hunter and Taveon. They did that stuff. They took the punishment from me. You guys got to play ball and just kind of hang out.”

The Class of 2020 witnessed players like Bryce Mattox and Mac Coulter shoulder the responsibility of leadership as sophomores.

“Bryce and Mac the previous year, had to be the focal point,” Gates recalled. “Now they are and it’s totally different from what they’re used to. Those three guys are providing good leadership.”

Wood has been the most vocal so far. Gates wants him to channel that gift into a true leadership role in the locker room and on the court.

“Be that voice back there and on the court will probably be Jayden Woodard,” he said. “He’s capable of doing that. He’s always been talkative. I want people who will standup and not just be a ‘Yes Man.’ I want somebody who can step up and get the job done.”

Getting the job done of the floor as the point guard will come down to two young players, freshman Seth Grandberry and sophomore Winston Moore. Gates said the youthful one guards have displayed qualities of previous point guard Cameron Craft and Bryce Mattox in running the offense.

As the pieces become more familiar to the coaches, experts and the opposition, Gates said one thing for certain is navigating District 15-2A will be a challenge.

“The defending champions are still the champions to me – that’s Covington,” he said. “They’re still Covington. They’re going to be athletic, long and strong. They’re going to be tough guys who play hard the entire time. But they won’t be alone. Bolivar will be Bolivar. They have Jeff Norman back and they’ll be in contention to play for a district championship.

“Haywood is Haywood and they have the big man Douglas back,” Gates added. “The point guard is still there. Ripley played some younger guys last year and they have the experience now. And they’re well coach. All the teams in our district are well-coached like Fayette-Ware. They had a coaching change but the young man in charge now was on staff.”

Millington has to now welcome a familiar foe to the district mix.

“And Bolton came in, another traditional basketball power is in this district,” he noted. “It’s Bolton and they’re 15 minutes away from here or so. Hopefully we’ve earned the reputation that folks will take us seriously when they walk out to play us they now it’s going to be a battle and a fight.”

Gates said one thing that can help any team have a chance against rivals or star-studded squad is defense. That is the signature of a Jewell Gates team.

Gates said this might be his fastest and most athletic Millington team in his tenure and he feels the 2019-20 Trojans will progress each month leading into the district tournament.

“By January we can build into the type of defensive team full court,” he said. “By the end of February if we can give ourselves a chance playing these young guys to win ball game that’s what I expect. We’re going to surprise some people by winning some ball games. I don’t mean that in a bragging type way. It’s my way and my confidence in them, the program and the the system we will win ball games.”

Gates said this current group will continue the upward trend of Trojan Basketball.

“We don’t want to regress. We’re going to keep progressing and hopefully by late January and early February before the district tournament starts in mid-February we’ll have a chance of being in that Regional Tournament we so desperately want to be in,” he concluded. “We missed out on the last year and that was my biggest disappointment from this past season. I was disappointed in myself that I didn’t get them there were they deserved to be. And this year I am going to do all it takes to get them there.”