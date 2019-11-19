2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- One More Step: Rebels look to navigate their way back to Nashville

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2018-19 basketball season was special for the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels.

A decade after the school’s first appearance in the Division II-A State Boys Basketball Tournament title game, Head Coach Cedric Anderson guided the Rebels back in only his second season at the helm.

In Anderson’s first season, TRA earned a home Sub-State game (first in school history). Last season the progression saw the Rebels reach the championship game under the leadership of senior guards Tysen Banks and Andrew Anderson.

If the trend continues, all that’s left for the Rebels is winning the championship.

“If we had some of those returning guys back we would be prepared for this,” Coach Anderson said. “There is a target on their back. But now we have new kids who have to handle that target.

“They need to have a sense of urgency like the girls will have to have,” he continued. “They have to develop an identity. Right now, we don’t have an identity like we had with those guys before. We have to develop that.”

With the luxury of two floor generals throughout last season, Banks and Andrew Anderson ran the show for coach and were the spark plugs for the full-court traps.

Coach Anderson still wants two floor generals and will look for returning guard Patrick Green and newcomer Cameron Donavon to handle those responsibilities. Meanwhile Anderson noted the new duo’s shooting might be superior to his two graduates.

While Anderson emphasizes the importance of his point guards developing, many basketball experts in the area are shining the spotlight on South Alabama commitment Alex Anderson. The son of the head coach and junior forward has taken the leadership torch from his brother Andrew.

“I just expect him to be a little bit more of a vocal leaders,” Coach Anderson said. “He has always lived for the moment. He lives for the big moment. He has done that since he was a kid. The same mentality every game. He has to dictate things on the court. He had to impose his game. He has to do a whole lot more physically on the court.

“Big brother passed the torch during the season,” he added. “This past summer we saw that continuation. He has already committed to South Alabama. He can just totally focus on the game.”

Names like Florida State and Louisville expressed interest in Alex. Now with his college choice secured, the junior is ready to work alongside the returners in working the new guys into the rotation.

Key returners are Green, Ethan Stewart, Jay Heigel and Ethan Petrowski.

“They know what the expectations are and I am expecting more out of them,” Anderson concluded. “If you go back to last year. We kind of got hot at the right time. I think if we can preserver through the early part of a very rough schedule, I think we’ll be a team everybody is going to have to deal with at the end of the year.”