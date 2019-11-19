2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- Quality Bunch: Lady Cardinals have a strong core hunting for history

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Stan Gatlin knows what it takes to have success in Memphis-area girls’ basketball.

He was the leaders of the Millington Lady Trojans team that reached the 2008 Class 3A State Tournament title game. Then he moved onto Southwind and led the Lady Jaguars to many first in the program’s history.

In recent years, Gatlin has been making headlines leading the Brighton Cardinal Boys’ Basketball team to multiple District 13-3A championships and a Sub-State birth three seasons ago.

So when the administration at Brighton High School was in the market for a new girls’ basketball coach after the departure of David Wampler, they eventually poked into the office of Gatlin and offered him the job to coach maybe the best returning team in District 13-3A with players like MVP Sylvia “Bug” Jones, Albanie Dunn and his daughter Demiyah Gatlin.

“Last year we used a lot of the same stuff I used for the boys’ team,” Gatlin recalled of his time as an assistant. “None of that is going to change for us. I’ve add a few things as far this year for the girls as they get used to my coaching style and what I except.”

Coaching varsity basketball in the Memphis area for more than a decade, Gatlin said the approach to boys and girls has to be modified.

“The biggest difference is with girls make sure the timing is precision and more refined,” he noted. “As far as boys, they play above the rim and they’re able to make up for some mistakes with athleticism.

“With girls, it’s a certain way you have to talk to them because they’ll shutdown faster,” Gatlin acknowledged. “There are some boys who that too. For the most part, girls are territorial and you have push the right buttons to get them to play for you. If they don’t like you, they won’t play for you.”

The Lady Cardinals are all in with Gatlin working on going to the next level. Brighton was district runner-ups and reached the Regional Semifinals losing to Arlington.

Key players in that historic run for the Lady Cardinals were T. Brown, Haley Simpson and MG Smith. That trio has graduated.

“ We’ve lost a lot from last with girls who were real big contributors on offense and defense,” Gatlin noted. “The expectations are still high, however we’ve still got some girls who need to develop throughout the season. We’ll be better toward the end than in the beginning.”

Gatlin said his 2019-20 roster is smaller in numbers but full of quality. If the returning players take their game to the next level and help the newcomers along, the Lady Cardinals will be posed for deep run in February.

“We’re fewer in the girls because we’ve only got 8 or 9 players,” he noted. “We have to stay healthy and do what we have to do on and off the court.”

Eyes will be on returning District MVP Jones.

“I expect Bug to be herself and enjoy her senior year,” Gatlin said. “I expect her to be a leader. And more offensively, I expect her to score the ball. I expect her to grow from the crazy turnovers she would do last year.”

Gatlin said nobody will feel sorry for Brighton because the roster is small. With a target on their backs, he said his girls have to be prepared to be mentally tough and ready for a test of endurance.

“I think we can get to Sub-State,” he concluded. “It’s going to require us being in tip-top shape, us being healthy and us taking full ownership of what we’re trying to accomplish and us understanding the purpose of our offense and defense. Once we fully grasp those concepts we should be able to compete with anybody.”