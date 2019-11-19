2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- Still in the Hunt: Lady Cougars working toward reclaiming their title

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The streak of District 13-3A championships came to end for the Munford Lady Cougars in 2019.

The 2018-19 season was a year of adversity, maturing and bonding for Steve Poindexter’s group. Now his roster is a year smarter and stronger. And Poindexter said his girls have never lost sight of the mission at Munford High School, competing for the district crown.

“I definitely think we’re in a better place than we were at any point and time last season,” he said. “But we are going to be depending on several new faces. We’ve got freshmen who are going to have to carry some weight. And my experience, there is no way to tell how they’re going to react and respond early in the year. They’ve never been out there before.”

Throughout the preseason, Poindexter had worked his young players with practices and scrimmages adjusting to the varsity level.

“I think they realize really fast there is a huge difference in playing in middle school against 12 and 13 year olds and getting out on the floor against a 17 and 18 young woman,” he noted. “The energy and the intensity is totally different this year. It’s just a totally different energy in the gym every day. But it is still an unknown because we’re depending on so many young people for us to be successful.”

Luckily the newcomers have an experienced upperclassmen backcourt in Mary Richardson and Maiya Reed. Reed is a junior who was a freshman point guard during the Lady Cougars’ run to Sub-State in 2018.

Last season Reed was the go-to player to run the point, giving a scoring boost and be a leader on the defensive end.

“Anybody who has watched her from freshman year until now I think they’ll see somebody who has really developed and turned the corner,” Poindexter said. “A much different player just from confidence standpoint. She carries herself a little different. She’s a competitor and welcomes the leadership role she’s in. I think she thrives in that and I think that pushes her to be better. She’s developed a little bit in different areas. “

Poindexter said Reed’s hard work is paying off at the same time as the progression of Richardson.

“Mary Richardson is back and she’s our only senior,” he noted. “She’s another one that you’ve seen glimpses of it but you’ve just never seen it consistently or all the time. She’s another one who has worked very hard. You’ll be able to see a big difference in the role she plays and the weight she’ll carry out there.”

Poindexter said the consistent play and leadership of Richardson will be the difference in his team making a run back to the top of the league.

Last season Dyer County won the championship edging out the Brighton Lady Cardinals. Hardin County and the Liberty Lady Crusaders occupied the other two Regional spots.

Now some experts are saying the District 13-3A championship will come down between the Lady Choctaws of Dyer County and Brighton.

“Unless everybody forget, prior to last year we won three in a row,” Poindexter said. “Our goal is always win. Last year was a major disappointment. For whatever reason, we didn’t get the job done. The standard here and the expectation here is to compete for the championship every year.”

The 2018-19 season was a transition year for Munford helping a crop of new players get used to Shelby-Metro high school basketball. Despite fielding a youthful roster, Poindexter said the previous season left a bitter taste in his team’s mouth.

“Last season was a major disappointment,” he acknowledged. “Not to say anything bad about our kids, because I think they gave us just about everything they could give us. It just didn’t happen. When it doesn’t happen it is disappointing. And that’s the nature of it.”

The veteran coach said if his team plays consistent and keeps taking steps forward, it will be in the mix for the No. 1 spot.

“I think our district is wide open,” he said. “I really don’t see a team that is a clear cut favorite. Every team in our district has it thing that gives them a chance to be what they are. I think we’ve got some really good pieces.

“Brighton has some really good pieces,” Poindexter concluded. “I think Liberty is going to have some pieces. Dyer County and Hardin County, everybody is going to have enough pieces if everything progresses and goes their way. I think it’s open. My expectation is to compete for it.”