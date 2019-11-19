2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- Target Practice: Defending champs Cougars look to claw their way back to top

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Munford Cougars will enter the 2019-20 season with a new-look uniform.

The maroon and white will still be the primary colors with a powerful display of the hometown the players represent. But the feature that won’t be visual to the naked eye will be the target on the back of the jersey.

Entering the season as the defending District 13-3A champions, local rivals like the Millington Trojans will use the Cougars as a measuring stick. Then league foes Brighton, Liberty, Hardin County and Dyer County will come gunning for the title of best in the league.

“We’re excited about the guys we have,” Munford Head Coach Ryan Ross said. “We’re not as young as we are inexperienced. We’ve got some older guys but we really only have two guys with experience in varsity basketball. It’s a group that is working really hard.”

The current group of Cougars have to improve on the standard of hard work established by graduates James Farrow, Landon Winter and the Cunningham twins of Kyree and Kylan.

“We have TJ Tyus who has been a starter and a staple for us the past couple of years,” Ross noted. “He’s going to have to take a much larger scoring role than in years past. And he’s very capable of doing that.”

Tyus shared the point guard duties with Kylan last season. Now he will be the dominate presence with the ball running the Cougar offensive attack. He will have a couple of weapons to share the ball.

“Javarious Tolton who really came on for us toward the end of last year, Ross said, “the last six or seven games of the season he was one of our leading scorers. He’s going to play inside and outside. He’s really worked hard on his game.

“Jason Williams is a 6’7 big guy inside,” he continued. “He got hurt and broke his wrist right before district play last year. We’re expecting him to bust on the scene this year.”

While still having a championship standard, Ross acknowledged the early part of the season will be an adjustment period for his team and even the spectators.

“It’s going to be a different team this year,” he said. “We won’t be as guard-oriented. We’ll be trying to get the ball inside. It will be different than we had with Kylan and Kyree and the other guys. We have a transfer from Covington in DeAnthony Vann. We think he’s going to give us a really good spark.”

Ross said the foundation of any winning team and his program is defense.

“It starts with you’ve got to practice that way,” he said. “You have to still practice with the same chip on your shoulder like we had we were trying to get to the top. Now that we’ve gotten there, you have to practice with a chip on your shoulder to stay there.

“The kids have bought into that,” Ross added. “They understand it’s going to be a process. It’s going to be a team that’s really gets better as the season goes along because of that inexperience. It’s certainly is different. But you rather be the team everyone is gunning for instead of the team climbing from the bottom. I think our guys are excited for that challenge.”

The primary challenge for the Cougars’ championship will come from the host of the 2020 District 13-3A tournament, the Dyer County Choctaws. Ross said most experts have them as the favorites because most of their roster is back.

Then Ross said most are picking the Brighton Cardinals to challenge Dyer County for a top spot with established players like Anthony Smith and DeMaryo Gatlin.

“Liberty will be athletic and Hardin County is hard to know until you see them,” he said. “But you know they will be a good shooting team.”

With a rough road ahead of them to repeat, Ross said his new-look Cougars will build off his foundation.

“The identity for us since I’ve been here is defense first,” he said. “And that’s not going to change. We’re going sit down and guard. That’s first and foremost for us. The offensive identity will change a little bit. We really tried to spread out people last year and let the twins and TJ beat people off the dribble and make plays. A kick out for Landon or a dump down to James.

“ It’s going to be a different type of team offensively,” Ross concluded. “A lot more inside and outside oriented. The foundation of our program is how we guard and that’s never going to change. I think this group as a chance to be a really good defensive team.”