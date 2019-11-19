2019-20 BASKETBALL PREVIEWS- The A-Team: Anderson takes over the Lady Rebels program, ready to reach new heights

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Cedric Anderson has established himself as basketball coaching legend on the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

In two seasons, he has guided the TRA Rebels to a pair of home Sub-State games winning the 2019 contest to earn a spot in the 2019 Division II-A State Boys Basketball Tournament.

After reaching the title game, the administration at the school would like to see Anderson pull off the feat twice this upcoming season. In addition to his duties as the Rebels head coach, Anderson was bestowed the responsibilities of leading the Lady Rebels after the departure of Cameron Pridemore.

“I have to understand its two teams, not one team,” Anderson said. “I have to coach them differently in regards to the personnel we have on the floor and the character. I have to keep the two programs separate. The one consistent thing I want to have is defense. That’s what we’ve been known for the past couple of years is how to play defense.”

Establishing his defensive philosophy across the board, Anderson acknowledges the mindset for his teams are different. While his boys will be hunted as State runner ups, the Lady Rebels have not obtained that elusive State Tournament appearance.

“The No. 1 thing is they have to believe what everybody else expects,” Anderson said of his girls. “They have to believe they can win and win those big games against USJ, Trinity Christian, Harding and Northpoint. You have to believe these are teams you can beat and compete with.”

The Lady Rebels can compete with most teams featuring a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Megan Sanfratello and Abby West. Toss in Eva McIntosh, Anderson said the 12th graders have to realize in November it’s time to make a push to Nashville.

“They have to have a sense of urgency and show that at the beginning of the year as opposed to waiting until the end of the year and realizing ‘Oh this is my senior year,’” he said. “‘This will be my last time playing at Rosemark.’ To have that urgency they’re going to have at the end of February at the beginning of the season.”

Returning players like Brianna Hall, Sarah Redmond and Sarah Allyn Thornell and Mary Catherine “Cat” Turner have experienced success in the Lady Rebel uniform.

Last year the Lady Rebels were last unbeaten girls team in the state with a 17 game winning streak.

“We have to look at the record is not the indicator of success,” Anderson said. “We might look at the record and say, ‘Wow we won 15 in a row. We won 17 in a row.’ We have to look at are we dominating the game in different aspects of the game.

“Are we dominating the third quarter,” he continued. “Are we dominating the fourth quarter? Are dominating at the free throw line? We want to be able to dictate to other teams. Last year we kind of responded to teams.”

Add a few new players into the mix, the Lady Rebels are posed to make a run and obtain that goal of reaching the State Tournament.

“I don’t want to try to change too much,” Anderson said. “What I want is to have them play baseline to baseline offensively and defensively. I think a lot of time we get caught up in half court basketball. I think they are smart enough and we have enough depth to play full court basketball.”