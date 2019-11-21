Board OKs subdivision agreement for new KFC

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously approved a subdivision development agreement for a new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Highway 51 North.

Board members took the action during their Nov. 12 meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Mike Caruthers and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

CBTN Millington LLC is the owner of approximately 3.6 acres zoned B-2, General Commercial, in the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 51 and West Union Road and desires to develop the site into a three-lot subdivision.

Charles Goforth, planning consultant for the city, has said two lots will front on the highway, and the third, in the rear, will face West Union.

He has noted that the KFC will be constructed on the “corner” lot, with the building’s “long side” parallel to West Union.

At its Oct. 21 meeting, the Millington Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved engineering and final plats submitted for development of the subdivision and construction of the restaurant.

While noting that there will be two points of access onto the property, Goforth has said the applicant is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the one off the highway.

The applicant will install curbs, gutters and a sidewalk on the highway frontage and the “two driveways.”

Goforth has said a water line must be extended along the south side of West Union from the highway to the west property line.

The commission approved the Engineering Plat with the following conditions:

(1) The plans should include water and sewer taps on all three lots.

(2) The new West Union water line should “terminate” with a valve and a cap.

Regarding the Final Plat, Goforth has said easements will provide access to Lot 1 from both driveways, and the one for that lot will provide access to the third lot.

Russ Brasfield, project manager for Barge Design Solutions in Memphis, has said the access will be from the highway to the site of the future KFC.

Clay Neal, executive vice president of JRN Inc., has said the plan is to connect all three lots.

But he has acknowledged that a curb cut will be installed on West Union for Lot 3.

Because the applicant revised the Final Plat to meet all the requirements, the commission members approved it without any conditions.

Goforth has said the fees on the subdivision amount to $29,559.75. They include a $10,674 subdivision development fee, a $10,674 water fee and an $8,211.75 subdivision inspection fee.

A $291,448.50 bond will also be posted on the subdivision.

The engineer’s estimate is $273,725 in public improvements. Goforth has noted that 6-percent inflation is $16,423.50, and there is an additional cost of $650 per lot for street lights that will be installed by Memphis Light, Gas & Water.

He has said the street lights will “tie into” the existing ones at the car wash.