Calendar of Events November 21, 2019

REFLECTIONS PRESENTS

Hour Of Personal Empowerment (HOPE)

You are invited to join HOPE to take a journey. Come visit for a therapeutic, educational, wellness focus group with the mission to reflect release and rejuvenate hope of the mind and spirit.

This will take place at Holy Faith United Ministries located at 7997 Martha Road in Millington with Pastor Orlando G. Hughes. It takes place every Monday at 6 p.m. beginning October 7. Doors open at 5:45. Free and open to anyone 18 and older who desire rejuvenation. For more information, call Donna Stewart at 216-0481: Leave a text message reflection.empower@gmail.com

Month of November

The Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Sock Drive to help with serving the homeless with a goal of 5,000 pairs of socks is underway. Donations of a new or slightly used socks, gloves, scarves, hats, coats and blankets can be dropped off until noon November 27. Last year the drive received 4,100 pairs of socks and dozens of other items.

Drop off Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce located at 7965 Veterans Parkway No. 101 in Millington; Combs & Company Salon & Spa at 2025 Tipton Road in Atoka or Ward Law Firm, PLLC 99 Doctors Drive, Suite 300 in Munford. For more information, call 837-9355.

Millington Lions Club is selling plain pecans, milk chocolate covered pecans, cashews, and pecan caramel clusters. For more information, call Linda Overstreet at 489-3208 or drop by Millington Area Chamber of Commerce located at 7965 Veterans Parkway No. 101, to purchase pecans.

Nov. 26

The non-profit organization Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meals for the homeless, elderly and families with children sick and shut in will host its annual Thanksgiving Feast Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street. For more information, contact Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CEO) at 949-1674 or 872-3198. Donations and volunteers are needed and welcomed.

Every Thursday

Chick-fil-A located at 8492 Highway 51 North (www.facebook.com/cfamillington/) is conducting Spirit Night for Millington Municipal Schools from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be 10 percent of the mobile sales being donated to Millington Central High School, E.A. Harrold Elementary, Millington Middle School and Millington Elementary School.

Christmas Baskets

First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington (www.fumcmillington.org and millingtonfumc@rittermail.com_ will conducting the Christmas Baskets Drive. On average, the Millington community food pantry serves some 3,500 hungry people in need each year. It’s a ministry that’s been a part of our community for more than 30 years, lending a helping hand to families in need. As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time of year when the needs of many in our community living on the margins are more keenly felt. FUMC is reaching out to the community to distribute about 100 Christmas Food Baskets to ensure most in need in the city will be able to share in the spirit of the season with a holiday meal with their families. To get more information on how to donate, call 872-4414.