Murder in Munford: Bogenschneider arrested in South Tipton County homicide

By Jeff Ireland

Munford police say a man was killed at 302 Bass Avenue, near the post office last Thursday.

The incident took place at approximately 12:40 p.m.

“Some kind of altercation occurred, shots were fired, one male is deceased and another male is in custody,” said police chief Randal Baskin.

Matthew Bogenschneider, 19, was charged with reckless homicide.

Raymond “Cody” Sonwineski, 29, was identified as the victim.

Sonwineski, who was not a resident of the house, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Munford Police Department in the investigation.

Bogenschneider’s bond was set at $100,000 Friday.

This is the second homicide in Tipton County this year, with both incidents taking place just nine days apart. Last week, Danny Wakefield was stabbed to death. That case is still under investigation.

Echo Day contributed to this story.