Obituaries November 21, 2019

TIMOTHY M. CAMP

Timothy M. Camp, 60, a software developer, passed away November 9, 2019. The family received friends Nov. 16 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Memorials may be made to West Cancer Center of Memphis. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

NORAH ANNE PLUNKETT FARRAH

Norah Anne Plunkett Farrah, 76, recent resident of Memphis, formerly of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, peacefully passed away on October 27, 2019, surrounded by members of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland “Tex” and Gertrude Plunkett of Jonesboro, Ark. A graduate of Jonesboro High School and Arkansas State College (now, Arkansas State University), Norah’s entire career was spent as an English teacher, working with junior high and high school students in Missouri and Arkansas. Norah was an avid reader and could usually be found with a book in her hand or her handbag. She filled her time after retirement by volunteering at the Helena (Arkansas) Regional Medical Center and being active in her home church in Arkansas-West Helena Baptist-where she led classes, sang in the choir, and volunteered in the offices. More than her love of reading, Norah treasured her family and the time she spent with them. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob Farrah; her four children Mary (Terry) Jones of Millington; Bobby (Traci) Farrah of Fayetteville, Ark.: Scott (Sara) Farrah of Vero Beach, Fla.; and Patrick (Bonnie) Farrah of Vero Beach, Fla.; her ten grandchildren, Ashlyn Jones, Karrah Van Horn (Alex), Tyler Jones, and Trevor Jones; Erin and Brooks Farrah; Seth and Everly Farrah; and Weston and Sawyer Farrah; one great grandson, Mason Van Horn; and her sister, Laura Miller of Tyler, Texas, along with nieces and nephews. As was Norah’s wish, the family will hold a private memorial. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the National Kidney Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, or American Cancer Society.

SANDRA ELAINE KING

Sandra Elaine King, 75, a homemaker, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. The family received friends until the service at Nov. 13 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment followed at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds.

GERALD RAY PROFFITT

Gerald Ray Proffitt, 74, a retired painter for F&F Construction, passed away on November 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital-Park in Memphis. He was an Army Veteran of Vietnam, Swaggart Ministries, Elvis Impersonator for Wilson Air, and loved his kids, grandkids, and family. Mr. Proffitt is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda Woods Proffitt; daughter, Kazan (Shawn) Fields; sons, Christopher (Molly) Rider, Anthony (Connie) Rider, Timothy Rider, Thomas (Cindy) Rider; sisters, Patsy V. Smith, Katie L. Hall, Debra C. Goodrich; brothers, Dennis Vinson, Thomas D. Woods, Michael Elvis Woods, Wayne Sanders, Samuel Sanders; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Randall S. Woods, and Jeffery Woods. The family received friends until the memorial service Nov. 14 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Swaggart Ministries. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, had charge.

JAMES TRAVIS ROBERTS

James Travis Roberts, 87, retired millwright at International Harvester passed away November 7, 2019. Mr. Roberts served four years in the US Navy and loved to garden and farm. He enjoyed coffee with friends and spent countless hours of playing cards with loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Roberts; daughter, Mary Roberts; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Talley and Carolyn Bradley. He is survived by his daughters, Deidra Bailey of Millington, TN, Leigh Ann Johnston of Memphis, TN, Gayle Kelley of Millington; sisters, Shirley Crow of Millington, Alice “Suzie” Armstrong of Millington, TN; brothers, Allen “Buzzy” Roberts of Oakland, and Edward Roberts of Millington; grandchildren, Jared, Jessica, Lauren and James. The family received friends Nov. 11 until the service at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

DANNY DEVELL WAKEFIELD

Danny Devell Wakefield, 28, of Covington, passed away November 5, 2019. Services were held Nov. 16 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Covington with interment in Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Brighton.