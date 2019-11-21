Reed’s Option: Munford softball standout adds to family legacy with Bethel signing

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Imagine being a freshman softball player about to join a storied West Tennessee program with a legendary coach and fresh off multiple State Tournament appearances.

Add to those expectations, your older sister was a pitching icon with her name in various top 10 records among Munford Lady Cougar hurlers. That was the predicament for Kayla Reed entering high school in 2016.

But instead of running away from all the comparisons or shying away from being Ashley Reed’s little sister, Kayla was ready to embrace all the expectations.

“The No. 18 means a lot,” Kayla said. “Before I got here somebody else actually had that number. I was scared, ‘Oh no, somebody has my number. What am I going to do?’

“My other number is 33,” she added. “You can’t go past 28. And that person quit and I got my number. I was super excited because my sister had that number. Since she had it I had to have it because I wanted to do as good as her in high school.”

Kayla is doing as well as her big sister. So well in fact that on Nov. 7 she inked her national letter of intent to play softball at Bethel University in McKenzie for Head Coach John Weeks.

“We had a need for a middle infielder,” Weeks said. “She fits the bill. She brings swagger and attitude. She has that competitive greatness you see in players. Even coach touched on the fact she’s a hard worker. And it’s evident because it shows in her skill set. We really look forward to her coming in and being a vital part of what we’re doing at Bethel.”

The younger Reed has been a vital part of things at Munford the past three seasons. Her production hasn’t really suffered because of various ailments. She was a dependable pitcher and power hitter.

“She’s a gritty player and has overcome a lot of injuries,” Munford Head Coach Glenn Goulder said. “A lot of people would have put up the cleats and found something else to do. But she’s got drive and as a result she’s one of the first ones to practice and last ones to leave. Actually she’ll go home with her daddy and pitch at home. She wants to win and I love that about here.”

Kayla’s daddy Tony was a her coach from day one. He has been a part of the Munford Lady Cougars staff the past few years as well. He cut his teeth in coaching with travel softball starting back when Ashley was young.

“My oldest was definitely the better pitcher,” Tony acknowledged. “We spent way more time pitching. That put so much stress on me and her as dad and daughter. And not everybody can pitch, especially in softball. It’s a lot of hard work. I didn’t want my youngest to go through that.

“But she actually loved it more than Ashley did,” he continued. “She pretty much made me teach her how to pitch. We definitely spent more time hitting and Kayla can definitely rip. That’s what she’s known for hitting, and being so tough.”

Tony admitted he blurred the line between father and coach with Ashley.

“I was young when we had Ashley,” he noted. “I was still boxing and stuff like that. I was mean and rough. I have mellowed out in my old age. I look back and have seen what I put Ashley through. I

“It made her a better person and a tougher person as well as a tougher softball player,” Tony added about Ashley who is married with three children. “I have eased up on Kayla a lot. It carried over to high school. But kids know when I’m playing and when to step up.”

Kayla said dad is a lovable guy while Coach Tony can still be demanding.

“It’s been hard but you’ve got to work every single day and never give up,” she said. “I had big shoes to fill (with Ashley).

“With my dad there, I get pushed more and more just because he’s right there,” Kayla added. “I have to make sure I live up to the expectations. If I don’t it will look bad.”

Kayla exceeded those expectations when healthy. She batted near the top of Munford’s lineup who whole career and was a common sight in the circle for district games.

Along the journey of varsity and travel softball, her mother Tina was there to make sure her husband and the girls got along.

“She’s the peacemaker,” Kayla said. “She’s not the hot-head in the family. She makes sure everybody has everything they need.”

Tina was excited that signing day meant her baby got what she wanted.

“I am just happy she found somewhere that she wants to go,” she said. “She was very picky. She knew what she wanted and she held out until she found the school she wanted to be at.”

Division I schools like UT-Martin and Memphis showed interest. And other schools had offers on the table, but Kayla set her heart on the Lady Wildcats.

“When she went to Bethel she just fell in love with the players and the coach,” Tina said. “I am just happy she ended up where she wanted to be.”

Weeks said his program now has a Division I caliber talent in the rotation.

“It’s always great getting a kid who wants to be there,” he said. “If they want to be there they’ll be more successful. You don’t have to worry about a kid getting pulled in different directions. She choose us as much as we choose her. I think it’s going to be a great fit.”

Ashley said Bethel is perfect for Kayla and Kayla will be perfect for the Lady Wildcats. Since Kayla was younger, Ashley served as inspiration as a role model and later on as an assistant coach.

“Since she was little, she’s always had that attitude and good work ethic,” Ashley noted. “I figured she would go far.

“I put big sister pressure on her about her attitude mostly,” she acknowledged. “You have to have a good attitude out there on the field. She’s always had the confidence.”

Coach Tony said Ashley took all the good and those tough lessons to help her sister reach her potential. Meanwhile it made Tony a better father and coach in guiding Kayla to her dream of playing college softball.

“Kayla looks up to her big sister and has always been there,” he said. “Kayla has always been at the field and be like her big sister. Kayla always wanted to wear that Munford Cougar No. 18 jersey.”

Now Kayla has one more season in the No. 18. Tina said the perfect ending to her prep career would be a district title. For Coach Tony he wants to see Kayla have one more productive season in that uniform to set the bar even higher.

“Coach Tony is excited for her, the next journey,” he concluded. “Dad is happy as all get out. I am proud and happy. She’s a good student just like Ashley was. They’re both tough and that’s the way it is. That No. 18 is going to carry on. My grandkids’ travel ball numbers are 18 and 33.”