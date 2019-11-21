Southwest to host holiday open house at Millington Center Nov.. 26

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS— Southwest Tennessee Community College will host a Holiday Open House at its Millington Center.

The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m., Nov. 26, at 6500 Navy Road in Millington, inside the University of Memphis Millington Center.

Visitors will meet college leadership, learn about Southwest’s Millington Center, enjoy refreshments and tour the facility.

Advisors also will be on hand to help prospective and current students apply for admission, complete financial aid documents and register for the spring semester. Students who participate also can enter to win book scholarships and Southwest swag.

The Millington Center is one of Southwest’s seven locations in the region offering students in Northern Shelby County the convenience of completing college coursework without having to commute to the College’s campuses in Memphis.

The Millington Center currently offers 9 liberal arts classes that are scheduled throughout the day and evening allowing residents of Millington a flexible class schedule and choice of humanities-related courses. They are English, General Psychology, Reading, Mathematics, Music, Art, Statistics and Academic Success.

“Southwest is proud to partner with the University of Memphis Millington Center in offering courses and student services to the residents of Millington and beyond,” said Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall. “We are committed to reaching out to residents across Shelby County who wish to further their education or advance their skills.”

The mission of Southwest is to prepare students to enter the workforce or continue their education at a four-year college through the Tennessee Transfer Pathway. Southwest offers a tuition-free education through Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our Millington Center, contact Ron Wells at 901-333-4108 or rwells@southwest.tn.edu. Prospective applicants should contact Admissions at http://www.southwest.tn.edu/admissions/.

