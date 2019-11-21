THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Lean Tower of Pizza: Stacking up my favorite pies from chain restaurants

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The absolute best pizza to ever grace my stomach was baked in 1999 in Florence, Italy.

It was a perfect combination of genuine, fresh ingredients from the native land and some of the best features from America. The owner of the mom-and-pop pizzeria told me for tourists he give them enough flavor of the United States with a huge dose of what makes an Italian pizza wonderful.

The cheese is freshly made that day and the pepperoni is a lot smaller and thicker. But it taste so great atop that fresh cheese. The brick oven-baked crust was topped with American-style marinara.

I ate four large pieces that day and knew once I would return to the United States, I would have to settle for national chain versions of the food.

Over the past 20 years I realized those big-time pizza companies are not so bad. Occasionally I will go to a gourmet pizzeria and eat a Chicago deep dish pie. Then a New York style pizza you can fold and devour hits the spot.

There are about a million different versions of pizzas out on the market. The humble beginnings for the delicious item appeared in Italy in 997 A.D. in Gaeta.

Simply, pizza means bread with toppings. Early in the turn of the 20th century, the food was introduced to the States. The Italian immigrants brought the concept of pizza to the United States via Ellis Island.

Pizza boomed in the Northeast in cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia. It eventually traveled west to Chicago. Now pizza is the go-to food for parties, social events or family dinners on a Friday.

I am going to keep my countdown of my favorite pizzas simple. I narrowed it down to chain restaurants where I have eaten in the Memphis area. And the other qualifier here is that I have eaten each one of these entries the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving. Pizza is the perfect transition food from turkey and dressing.

10. Papa John’s Garden Fresh Pizza

Ingredients: Green peppers, fresh-cut onions, mushrooms, ripe black olives, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and real cheese made from mozzarella.

When I was losing weight back in 2010, my pizza of choice was this one. I know it still has its share of carbs and fat, but the toppings were fuel for my next workout.

Plus it is delicious because of the fresh topping. It’s basically a supreme pizza minus the meat. If the cheese is favorable enough, the toppings are a good foundation for a delicious meal. Papa John’s veggie pizza is the best in the business. And yes, I did top a few slices with the garlic butter.

9. Cici’s Macaroni-and-Cheese Pizza

Whenever you go to a buffet, you are gambling with freshness. Cici’s has the amazingly beautiful concept of offering customers various pizzas along with dessert and sides in an unlimited fashion.

With so much to choose from, a newly-made macaroni-and-cheese pizza is superb. Take the dish you have loved since a child and placed it onto of some crust. It allows you to enjoy mac and cheese without a fork.

8. Little Caesars Deep Dish Pizza

When you can eat the crust on a pizza, it’s nearly perfection. Little Caesars created a Detroit-style pizza with a crunchy crust with a crispy, caramelized cheese edge. While crispy, it’s still soft and inviting. The chewy crust is so good, you might start eating your pizza backwards. But getting to the blend of mozzarella and muenster cheese with toppings is still a good first choice to bite into.

To put it simply, once you order a deep dish pizza from Little Caesars, the only evidence of your purchase will be the box.

7. Papa John’s Pepperoni

Besides the cheese pizza, the pepperoni version might be the most basic form of the dish. But it is popular for a reason, pepperoni and cheese are a delicious duo.

With so many good pepperoni pizzas out there, only one made this ranking. Pass that garlic butter for the Papa John’s edition of the pizza. What separates Papa John’s pepperoni pizza from the rest is the sauce. That rich, red tomato smoothness is the foundation for the cheese. A thick coat of mozzarella and layers of pepperoni, every bit is delicious.

6. Pizza Hut’s Meat Lover’s Pizza

The concept of a pizza loaded with all the signature meats should rank No. 1. But this is a case of too much of a good thing. I love the Meat Lover’s Pizza. It is phenomenal.

One thing keeps it from being ranked in my top 5, it’s too rich after a few slices. I know I shouldn’t be trying to eat four or five offerings.

It’s hard to deny classic marinara sauce, authentic old-world pepperoni, all-natural Italian sausage, slow-roasted ham, hardwood smoked bacon, seasoned pork and beef.

But three slices is my limit… for an hour. I have to rest for a minute and come back to finish off the entire pie.

5. Little Caesars 5 Meat Pizza Stuffed Crust

Little Caesars got greedy on this one. This pizza is baked in a deep-dish style with cheese in the crust and with five toppings of meat.

It’s weird, because Little Caesars’ meat isn’t as rich and flavorful as Pizza Hut’s, it makes for a more enjoyable pizza. Then with cheese in the crust, the entire slice is must-eat.

4. Domino’s Memphis BBQ Chicken

For the longest time, Domino’s pizza tasted like damp cardboard with ketchup smothering it. Frankly, Domino’s pizza was gross.

Then the national chain went on a rebuilding campaign. About 10 years ago, Domino’s took customer mail and suggestions seriously. Now I will fight you over some Domino’s pizza.

I guess one suggestion was to place some barbecue chicken on a pizza. Pure genius. The Memphis BBQ Chicken Pizza is premium grilled chicken, crunchy fresh onions and a trio of cheeses. The flavor boost of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar on our hand-tossed crust is the perfect summertime party food.

I am proud to have the Memphis name attached to this amazing pizza. Way to go, Domino’s.

3. Domino’s Honolulu Hawaiian

Look who’s back again in the countdown — Domino’s. But this entry was always a jewel for the restaurant. Since I was a child, the Domino’s Hawaiian pizza has been awesome. I thought I had to be 12 or younger to eat this pizza. But I still love it as a nearly 40-year-old man.

The pizza got even better with the Honolulu Hawaiian pizza. The upgraded version features traditional ham and pineapple as well as smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

The sweet and tangy combination is worth the price and will make you selfish. Pizza is made to share, but this pie is a Sharpie special. When someone opens the refrigerator, they need to see your name on the box with a friendly reminder not to touch.

2. Exlines’ BBQ Pizza

The Memphis-area chain has created so many classics on its menu over the years. I am grateful that 45 years ago, Walt and Violet Exline purchased the original Raleigh Pizza on Austin Peay Highway.

For several years the old Frayser location was our place to get “The Best Pizza in Town.”

When my mom would order us a big dinner, she got the Around the World loaded with all the meats in the establishment. But there were a few times we would go out to Exlines to dine. We could order any personal pizza we wanted. I got the house specialty BBQ Pizza, featuring barbecue sauce topped with either pulled pork or chicken. The cheeses are mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with some onions.

Hungry yet?

1. Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza

The best pizza I have ever eaten from a chain restaurant is the Stuffed Crust Pepperoni from Pizza Hut. After you pat the slice with a paper towel to get that orange grease, dive in for the most delicious pizza ever created in this United States by a mega power.

Back in 1995, Pizza Hut finally put on the market something long overdue. Chewy mozzarella trapped in the edge of the buttery crust. It was a reward waiting on you once you finished eating the basic pizza. For years we had to throw way that dried bread that wasn’t fortunate enough to host sauce, cheese and pepperoni.

Pizza Hut fixed that issue forever. The first time I bit into the stuffed crust, a singular tear rolled down my cheek. A special moment that overwhelmed my heart, since then each first bite of a Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizza give me that wonderful flashback.

I know what I will be eating Nov. 29.

