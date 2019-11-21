Turkey Day Coming Up

By Dennis Richardson

Next Thursday is the fourth Thursday in November, traditionally celebrated as, and more commonly known as, Thanksgiving Day.

The day became a Federal Holiday in 1863 but the ancestor of the modern celebration was in 1621 in Plymouth, Mass. When the settlers and Wampanoag Indians sat down for a meal probably of venison, wild turkeys, ducks and maybe even seafood to accompany the many veggies that were harvested.

Not everyone celebrates though, Some Native Americans stage an annual protest in Plymouth during what they refer to as a “National Day of Mourning”.

For whatever reason Thanksgiving Day annually launches the Christmas shopping season.

Yes, Christmas, not Holiday… that is a story for a different column.

Why is it fondly referred to as “Turkey Day”?

I can only think because most families will be eating turkey for the main meal. Hunters in the family may be out turkey hunting and after a meal enjoy traditional football games.

Huge sale dates of Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow.

First let’s look at Thanksgiving because it arrives next week, believe it or not. It is a long-standing tradition in our family to not focus much on the Christmas shopping season until Thanksgiving Day has come and gone.

We have a lot to be thankful for. It is only by the grace of God that our small publishing company has grown to the extent that it has. Current ownership began in 1983 although we were not incorporated until 1986.

You may ask “who would buy a newspaper in January?” The “J” months are typically our slowest but that is when the opportunity arose. Lisa and I left really good jobs to jump 100 percent into business.

The first nine years were really lean and there were many times during that period that I wondered if we would survive.

We depend on advertising and subscriptions and really appreciate all those who subscribe and advertise to keep local news coming to the community week after week. The business did not become profitable until we bought our competitor in 1992 and combined two newspapers into one.

We are thankful every day for good people to carry out our business. Each newspaper is “autonomous” in editorial policy. We like for each newspaper to represent the town that it covers and circulates in.

Being a family business, we will allow time off when possible so our staff will be able to be with families over Thanksgiving.

God and family are numbers 1 and 2 in our book.

We are thankful every day for all our readership and support whether it be a subscriber, an advertiser, or a casual reader picking up a friend’s copy of this newspaper.

Our staff wishes for each and every one a very happy Thanksgiving break.

The next column will be a personal insight into Thanksgiving and what it means.

Stay tuned.