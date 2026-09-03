35-33: Epic first set is latest chapter in the classic volleyball rivalry of Munford vs. Brighton

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

When the score of the first set between the rivals Munford Lady Cougars and Brighton Lady Cardinals was tied at 30-30, those in attendance in the Brighton Gymnasium knew they were witnessing an epic.

Once Brighton’s Briley Bennett was able to push the ball over the net and it hit the court, the Lady Cardinals’ 35-33 first set victory was one for the record books.

“I’ve coached for 10 years, played for seven before that and I have never, never seen or been part of one,” Munford Head Coach Shayna Stewart said. “So that was crazy.”

The next two sets were competitive with the youthful Lady Cardinals earning their second win of the young season 35-33, 25-21 and 25-21.

“We had Bartlett out the gate in the first game and they just kind of reload over there,” Brighton Head Coach John Garrett said. “Right now we’re in that learning, growing stage. We’re young across the board. I have 11 freshmen on the team varsity and junior varsity. Tonight we played four freshmen on the varsity. My libero “Molly Q”is a freshman this year and she’s getting after it. She’s holding that libero spot down.”

Molly Quirarte contributed alongside Brighton standouts like Bennett, Aeryl Potter and Emma Smith. Setting the table for most of the points scored by the Lady Cardinals was Greta Garrett.

On the other side of the net, Lady Cougars like Bailey Harp, Maycee Walker, Allison Plascencia and Makaylah Tolliver kept Munford on the verge of victory throughout the night.

In the second set Brighton surged ahead 19-9 behind serves points from Braeley Lopez and Potter. Then Tolliver sparked a 10-3 run for the Lady Cougars with various scores from pushes to spikes. When her teammate Ava Irvin blocked a Brighton spike attempt for a point, the score was 22-19.

Garrett called a timeout to regroup his Lady Cardinals and Brighton was able to obtain the final three points including a Lexi McInytre overhead volley score to make the final 25-21.

The third set was close throughout with Brighton getting service points from Lilly Wright. Munford countered with Plascencia and Walker scoring at the net. After a Tolliver tip made the score 22-19 in favor of Brighton, the Lady Cardinals closed out things outscoring Munford 3-2.

“I graduated a lot from last year,” Garrett noted. “I’ve had to replace both outside hitters, my libero and both middles. We’re a build in progress.”

Garrett said he hopes the first set victory helps his girls mature and understand how to handle pressure.

“I hope they learned they can do it for one,” he said. “Over the weekend we played at the Spartan Showdown that Saturday. We had leads and then we let them go. This one we kept fighting. It’s good to see they fought through it and they were able to pull it out. We’ve had leads like against Crockett County. We had them down 10 and it got to 23-23.

“Now they know they can do it,” he continued. “It’s the growing pains of learning how to win and learning what they need to do to win.”

Part of an epic set, one team can still be a winner while taking the defeat.

“I honestly was amazed by how much back and forth we had to do,” Stewart said. “How it kept, ‘Well let’s get one more to tie it. Let’s get two to win it.’ I say a lot in those situations, ‘It’s a game to two. It’s a game to two.’ I started to see them saying, ‘Hey, let’s get two.’ I

“I was seeing who was stepping up as a leader in that situation was big,” she added. “Who was keeping the other girls up? Especially after some really long points. I saw a lot of not necessarily volleyball skills, but leadership and teammate skills. That’s the kind of situation where that kind of stuff shines. OK, she’s stepping up and she really wants it.”

Stewart said she can’t wait for the rematch Sept. 10 at their place.

“Next step is improving every single day because if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse,” she concluded. “It’s the little things and making little improvements. Coming together as a team and I’ve been mixing up our rotation every single game. There’s no solid starting six. There’s a starting eight that kind of rotates in and out.”