Around Town August 27, 2026

@ Millington Public Library

STORYTIME

Every Wednesday 11am

Every Wednesday at 11am Millington Public Library has a Storytime for 0-5 years old. Storytime includes stories, songs and a craft! Is your little one still struggling to sit still? No problem! Storytime is a great way for littles to learn how to sit still, before preschool, in a low stress environment the includes breaks to dance those wiggles out!

Every Monday at 11 a.m., the Millington Public Library has a Seniors Computer Class. If there is a specific skill you are wanting to learn, you can call the library at 901-872-1585 to make sure you attend the correct date.

Every Monday at 4 p.m., the Millington Public Library has Lego Club for ages 6–12. This program has a challenge each week but free building is always allowed.

For area preschool and toddlers, the Millington Public Library have two programs weekly both at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is Storytime and Thursday is an educational playtime called Literacy Gym.

The Millington Library Boosters will be hosting a book sale August 13-16 in the library meeting room. Come out and discover your next great read. The Millington Public Library is located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington.

Millington Food Pantry

The Millington Food Pantry is located on the grounds of Millington First United Methodist Church at 8029 Wilkinsville Road, is available to qualified residents of 38053 living in Shelby County. Hours of operation are each Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., every first Thursday and the third Saturday of each month 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 901-872-2771 to make an appointment. Appointments are not made in advance of the day the pantry is open.

Lions Club

The Millington Lions Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon. For more information, contact President Linda Overstreet at 286-2094 or email millingtontnlions@outlook.com

Senior Exercise

The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street in Millington. For more information, call 873-5770.

Senior Club

The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

Warrior’s Heart Donations

The Warrior Hearts Foundation has donated toys to LeBonheur annually, along with clothes and, more recently, infant nursery equipment to the Cardiac Unit. The foundation’s goal is to raise awareness of congenital heart defects and make a long-lasting difference. With your support, the Warrior Hearts Foundation has, and will continue to, carry out its mission of aiding and assisting children with congenital heart defects and their families. To donate visit, warriorsheart.org

CBC Monthly Meeting

The Millington City Beautiful Commission meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month at the Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road. The public is welcomed to attend. Meetings begin at 5:15 p.m.Call 901-385-9858

Chamber Golf Tourney in September

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament Let Freedom Swing (Education Fundraiser) will be held Sept. 26 at Glen Eagle Golf Course with check-in at 11 a.m. The shotgun start will be noon at 6168 Attu St. in Millington. For more information and to register visit millingtonchamber.com or call 872-1486.

VFW Car Show Aug. 29

Gold Star Family Charity Car Show hosted by VFW Post 7175 and USA Stadium will be held Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. in Millington. There is an entry fee and to register a car call 343-2719 or 301-7097 and to register as a vendor, call 336-4203. All proceeds to benefit a fall Gold Star Family Dinner and support local youth baseball programs.