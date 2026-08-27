Chamber’s Thomas selected to new mayor’s transition team

Star Staff Reports

Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris Thomas has been chosen for a special position recently.

“I’m pleased to share that Chris Thomas, Executive Director of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, has been invited to serve on the Economic Development Committee of newly elected Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery’s Transition Team,” a release stated.

Thomas will represent the Shelby County Chamber Alliance on the committee, providing an important voice for the chambers and municipalities throughout Shelby County outside of Memphis.

“Thomas brings a wealth of experience in business, economic development and public service. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a degree in Business and has served Shelby County in several leadership roles, including Shelby County Probate Court Clerk, Shelby County Commissioner, and City Manager for the City of Lakeland.”

Thomas currently serves as Executive Director of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, a position he has held for the past year and a half. During that time, the Chamber has experienced significant growth in membership, programs and economic development initiatives, working closely with local businesses, community leaders and regional partners to promote Millington and its continued growth.

Millington itself has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to the Tennessee State Data Center, Millington’s population grew 22.4 percent from 2020 to 2025, ranking it fifth among Tennessee municipalities with populations between 5,000 and 20,000 in percentage growth during that period.

“We are pleased to have Chris representing the Shelby County Chamber Alliance in this important effort. His experience in local government, economic development and chamber leadership will provide a valuable perspective as the new administration develops its economic development priorities for Shelby County. Please join me in congratulating Chris on this appointment.”