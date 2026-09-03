DECISION ’26: Huffman unopposed for fifth term as Alderman in Position 1

By Bill Short

Position 1 Alderman Bethany K. Huffman is unopposed for a fifth term in the Nov. 3 Millington city elections.

A 1990 graduate of The University of Memphis, she has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting. Since 2003, she has been the owner of Huffman CPA in Millington.

Huffman is a graduate of Leadership Millington’s 1996 inaugural class and, since 1999, has chaired its Steering Committee for program content and delivery.

She has been a member of the Millington Rotary Club since 2005 and served as its president from 2008-09. She was the District 6800 treasurer from 2011-13 and its governor for the 2017-18 year.

A member of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce since 2001, Huffman served as chairman of its Board of Directors in 2004 and received its Person of the Year Award in 2007.

She is a founding member of the Patriot Bank’s Board of Directors and has chaired its Audit Committee since 2001.

As a lifelong member of the Millington First United Methodist Church, she currently serves on the Connectional Table of the Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church, assisting with the administrative services guide team responsible for finances, pensions, benefits, buildings and equitable compensation.

Huffman is a member of the Alumni Advisory Board for the Crews School of Accountancy in the Fogelman College of Business at The University of Memphis.

In July 2026, she was selected as 2nd Vice President for the Tennessee Municipal League, having served as TML District 8 Director from 2022-2026.

Huffman was unopposed for re-election to a fourth term in the November 2022 election.

In January 2025, her fellow aldermen appointed her as a voting member of the Millington Planning Commission.

Regarding ordinances or resolutions that should be passed or amended, Huffman believes rebuilding “public trust” in local government must be the board’s “immediate focus.”

She noted that public confidence is essential to effective leadership, community engagement and long-term planning.

“As our city begins the 10-year comprehensive planning process later this year,” she said, “we should engage residents, review current policies and update zoning, growth and planning ordinances where needed.”

She also thinks the board should simultaneously develop a 10-year “strategic plan” for Millington. while conducting regular public work sessions to gather community input and set priorities for the future.

Asked to list three significant issues in this election, Huffman cited (a) responsive, transparent government, (b) fiscal responsibility and stewardship, and (c) long-term planning and sustainability.

Regarding transparency, she believes effective government requires open communication, both internally and externally, active public participation and a commitment to ensuring that every resident’s voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Huffman supports a “comprehensive review” of city and school finances from the past 10 years that is presented in a “clear and understandable” format for the public.

This analysis would evaluate how taxpayer dollars have been invested, identify future funding needs and help guide decisions that maintain the city’s strong financial position, while delivering “quality services.”

Huffman will work with fellow elected officials to use resources available through The University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service and other “professional partners” to engage a “municipal planning consultant.”

She believes the “biggest concern” currently facing Millington is managing growth responsibly, while preserving the “qualities” that make the city an “attractive” place to live, work and raise a family.

She acknowledged that the “significant growth and investment” the city has experienced during the past decade has created both “opportunities and challenges.”

Huffman believes Millington must maintain strong financial stewardship, invest strategically in infrastructure and public services, and plan thoughtfully for future growth.

She considers it “equally important” to continue promoting the city as a “safe, welcoming community,” while clearly communicating its “vision,” accomplishments and opportunities to residents and prospective businesses.

“By balancing growth with fiscal responsibility, public safety and long-term planning,” she said, “we can ensure that Millington remains a thriving community for future generations.”

To help recruit more businesses and industries to locate here, Huffman will continue “partnering” with the Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Development Board and Airport Authority to promote Millington as a “great place to do business.”

She will also work with the municipal school system to improve academic performance and make the district the “top choice” for families living in Millington or considering a move to the area.

Huffman pledged to continue representing all the city’s residents with “integrity, transparency and a commitment to results.”

Her “priorities” include retaining and supporting the city’s “valued” employees, public safety personnel and first responders through competitive compensation and benefits.

She will also continue pursuing “grant” opportunities that enhance “quality of life” through recreational amenities, trail systems and projects like the Big Creek recreational area.