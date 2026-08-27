Flight School: Air Show brings history to Millington

History took flight in Millington last week. The CAF AirPower History Tour was at the Millington-Memphis Airport Wednesday through Sunday, bringing an incredible collection of historic World War II aircraft to Flag City. One of the highlights of the tour is “FIFI,” one of the world’s few remaining flying B-29 Superfortresses. Visitors had the opportunity to get an up-close look at this legendary aircraft, along with other classic warbirds including the T-6 Texan, PT-13 Stearman, RC-45J, and B-25 Mitchell.

