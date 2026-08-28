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August 28, 2026
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Goat Days Set For Sept. 12
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Goat Days Set For Sept. 12
by
Thomas Sellers
August 27th, 2026
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The 2026 International Goat Days will be held Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ed Haley Sports Complex located at 4885 Bill Knight. Parking is $5. For more information on events and entertainment, call Millington Parks and Recreation at 873-5770 and visit the Goat Days page on Facebook.
Thomas Sellers
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