Goat Days Set For Sept. 12

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The 2026 International Goat Days will be held Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ed Haley Sports Complex located at 4885 Bill Knight. Parking is $5. For more information on events and entertainment, call Millington Parks and Recreation at 873-5770 and visit the Goat Days page on Facebook. 
Thomas Sellers

Thomas Sellers

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