Legion 252 provides deployment lunch

Star Staff Reports

A local veterans group provided lunch for about 100 Army National Guard soldiers who are preparing to step down from their deployment to Memphis.

The American Legion Post 252, Millington was asked by the Legion’s 10th District Commander, Luis Santos to provide lunch for an Army National Guard Unit coming off deployment from their duties in Memphis

“We heard of this need with only two-days’ notice. It seems the debriefing occurred when the unit was not under Title 10 orders so the support group couldn’t provide and meals.” Lee Buchschacher, Past Department Commander, said.

“I called around and Jersey Mikes Subs in Bartlett was willing to give us a price break off their sandwiches, I just added drinks and chips,” he added. “On Monday, August 10 they had 96 sandwiches ready for pick up at 11:00 a.m. and we were able to get them down to the Air National Guard location by 12:15 p.m.”

He went on to say this was a “thank you” for their near long year service in Memphis.