Making a New Home: Millington Intermediate School celebrates new tradition that builds overall unity

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

With the 2026-27 calendar still in the infant stage, the entire study body of the Millington Intermediate School had the date of Aug. 21 marked on the calendar.

Just 11 days into the school year, the youthful Trojans in the fourth, fifth and sixth grade loaded up buses and ventured to the Millington Performing Arts Center.

With Principal James Brown donning his green and white checkered overalls, it was time for new students of MIS to be chosen.

“Last year at MIS we started a ‘House System,’” Brown noted. “In a nutshell, all staff and students are sorted into houses within our school. You can think of a house as a team. The purpose behind this idea is we want to build small communities within our school where students can have a sense of belonging, develop relationships with staff and students they may not ordinarily come in contact with.”

The PAC was divided into four colorful sections of Blue (Reveur), Black (Altruismo), Green (Isibindi) and Red (Amistad).

“Share house pride and school spirit in various competitions, and promote a positive, exciting atmosphere,” Brown continued to explain. “Houses meet monthly to discuss character traits and participate in fun activities. Houses also compete in numerous competitions throughout the year – academic, attendance, food drives, nursing home donations, and physical activities. Although we are all split into different houses, we do have one uniting mantra that is taught in our school – Four Houses, One Family.”

The sorting ceremony had the entire school and special guests Millington Municipal Superintendent James “Bo” Griffin, Deputy Superintendent Mark Neal, other supporters from other MMSD schools.

“This idea is not original to MIS,” Brown acknowledged. “Numerous schools across the country and world use this system to help establish a fun and warm atmosphere.

The idea derived from the Ron Clark Academy, a non-profit middle school and professional development hub in Atlanta, founded by Ron Clark and Kim Bearden. It serves as an experiential training ground where visiting educators from around the world learn dynamic, high-energy teaching methods and innovative school culture practices.

Ron Clark is famous for pioneering the RCA House System, which sorts students and staff into distinct peer groups, such as Amistad (friendship), Isibindi (courage), Altruismo (giving), and Rêveur (dreamers), to build camaraderie, character, and school spirit.

Students walked up on the stage and selected a random bag. Inside was the graffiti color that would determine their future House. When MIS left the PAC that morning, everyone from Principal Brown to crossing guard Velda had their home.

Check out the footage at https://youtube.com/live/oP2tnD4e34I?feature=share