Obituaries August 27, 2026

BESSIE MARILYN ANDERSON

Bessie Marilyn Anderson, 71 of Millington, passed away on August 14, 2026 at her residence. There will be a viewing for Mrs. Anderson on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9- 10:55 a.m. with her funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 8177 Quito Road, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge.

BERT J. BURNS SR.

Bert J. Burns Sr., 69, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2026, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home had charge.

PATRICIA GAIL CHILDRESS

Patricia Gail Childress, 71, of Tipton County, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2026 surrounded by the love and memories of those who meant the most to her. Munford Funeral Home had charge. A memorial service was held Aug. 18. Patricia’s life was a gift, her memory a treasure, and her love will remain forever in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her. Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever in our hearts.

BRYSON JEFFREY COOPER

Bryson Jeffrey Cooper, 57, known to many as Jeff, Dad, or Pop, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 22, 1969, in Memphis, and was adopted as a newborn by Bryson and Patricia Cooper. Jeff grew up in Covington, where he spent much of his childhood working on local farms beginning at the age 10. The family honored Jeff’s life with a memorial visitation on Aug. 21, at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home.

JOHNNIE THOMAS HILL JR.

Johnnie Thomas Hill, Jr, 79 of Millington, passed on August 5, 2026 at his residence. There was a viewing for Mr. Hill, Jr. on Aug. 15 with his funeral service at Rosemark COGIC, in Millington-Arlington Road, in Millington. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge.

HENRY JONES III

Henry Jones, III, 47 of Drummonds, passed away on August 9, 2026 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. There was a visitation for Mr. Jones on Aug. 21 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. – Chapel, in Millington. An additional viewing was held on Aug. 22 with his funeral service at River of Life Church Assemblies of God, in Millington. Interment followed at Jones Family Farm Resting Place, Armstrong Road, in Drummonds. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge.

SONIA VYNETTE KIGHT

Sonia Vynette Kight, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2026. The family received friends on Aug. 21 at Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel until the service. The interment followed at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds. Sonia was a faithful member of Munford Church of Christ.

RODNEY ROBINSON

Rodney Robinson, 55 of Millington, passed away on August 10, 2026 at Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Memphis. There was a viewing for Mr. Robinson on Aug. 22 9-10:55 a.m.with his funeral service at Historical First Baptist Church, in Millington. Interment was held on Aug. 24, at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in Memphis. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge.

DONALD LEE ROGERS

Donald Lee Rogers, 72, passed away on August 15, 2026. The family received friends on August 20, 2026, at Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel until the service. The interment followed at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

MICHAEL BARRY WOODHOUSE

Michael Barry Woodhouse, 55, of Millington, passed away on Aug. 17, at his home. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date, with the date, time, and location to be announced. Michael’s love for his family and the memories they created together will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

KERRY ‘PAT’ WILLIAMS

Kerry “Pat” Williams, 77, passed away on August 17, 2026. The family received friends on Aug. 25 at Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel until the service. Pat was in the Air Force for 12 years and was honorably discharged. When he left the military he started working at Sceco, an electric company, were Pat met his wife, Eleonor Williams, in Saudi Arabia, and they were married for 37 years. After Pat and Eleonor moved back to the United States he started working for Banks, he enjoyed repairing technology and learning more about it; he would repair the ATM Machines for numerous banks. When Pat finally retired form working he stayed home and watched Hollywood Squares, Westerns, and old movies, and he also liked to surf the internet. Pat liked anything sweet. Pat is survived by his wife, Eleonor Williams; his children, Jodi Essary (Shane), James Williams, and Mark Williams; grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth Essary; sister, Hazel Stallings; nieces, Christy Callihan and Angela Dotson; and Nephews, Joe Williams, Joe Stallings, Jimmy Stallings, Donald Dotson, and Lynn Dotson. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Williams and Elaine Kolwyck; and his siblings, Billy Williams, Donald Williams, and Vanice Dotson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Veterans Association or to St. Jude Research Hospital.