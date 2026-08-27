ON THE BALLOT: City election ballot will have 16 candidates for 8 positions

By Bill Short

With 16 candidates seeking eight positions on the ballot, the Nov. 3 Millington city elections will feature four contested races.

The candidates filed their qualifying petitions before the deadline at noon last Thursday in the Shelby County Election Commission Office.

Aldermen Bethany Huffman and Chris Ford are unopposed for re-election to Positions 1 and 3, respectively.

With Position 2 Alderman Al Bell not seeking a third term, Cody Childress, Willis DeClue and Tammy Sneed are competing for the open seat.

Position 4 Alderman John Perales is being challenged by Chris Everitt and Gordon Higgins.

At a February 2025 special called meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Perales to fill the vacancy created in Position 4 when Larry Dagen resigned to be sworn in as mayor.

He is serving for the remainder of Dagen’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31.

The winner of that position in the election will serve a four-year term.

Position 7 Alderman Gavin Smith is being challenged by Chris Denson, Charles P. Reed and Ann Turner.

At a November 2025 special called meeting, the board appointed Smith to fill the vacancy created in Position 7 after Michael Caruthers passed away two months earlier.

The winner of that position will serve the remainder of Caruthers’ unexpired fifth term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2028.

School Board members Debra Clifton and Amanda Compton are unopposed for re-election to Positions 2 and 6, respectively.

With Position 4 member Childress running for alderman, Donald Holsinger and Marie Thomas are competing for the open seat.

Huffman is in her fourth term and Ford in his third, while Clifton and Compton are serving their first ones.

In November 2013, the successful candidates for school board positions 2, 4 and 6 were initially elected to one-year terms, while those for positions 1, 3, 5 and 7 won three-year terms.

The odd-numbered positions were up for re-election to four-year terms in 2016, 2020 and 2024, and the even-numbered positions in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

In April 2016, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Tennessee General Assembly approved amendments to the Millington City Charter that changed the date of the city elections and established staggered terms for the aldermen.

The following November, alderman positions 1-4 were up for re-election to a two-year and positions 5-7 to a four-year term. The first four positions were up for re-election to a four-year term in 2018 and 2022.

The mayor’s position will continue to be up for re-election every four years.

The elections had previously been conducted on the first Thursday in August every four years. But they are now scheduled every two years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November to coincide with the federal and state general elections.

City Attorney Gerald Lawson has said this saves money by eliminating a runoff election.

So, in races with more than two candidates, the one who receives a plurality of the total votes cast will be declared the winner.