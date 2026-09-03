Ordinance amends Municipal Code to create sidewalk repair program

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has passed an ordinance on final reading that creates a sidewalk repair assistance program.

Board members took the action during their Aug. 10 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Alderman John Perales.

The motion was passed by six affirmative votes, with Alderman Chris Ford absent.

The ordinance was passed on first reading at the board’s July 20 meeting.

It states that the board considers sidewalks part of the “essential” public safety infrastructure that promote “walkability, accessibility and neighborhood quality of life.”

But it acknowledges that some homeowners face “financial barriers” to correcting sidewalk code violations.

So, the board has created a program that “supports compliance, improves public safety and strengthens neighborhoods,” while remaining subject to annual budget appropriations.

The ordinance amends Title 16, Chapter 3 of the Municipal Code by adding Section 16-307.

It establishes a program to provide financial assistance to eligible residential property owners for the “reasonable cost” to repair or replace sidewalks that is required by the city’s Code Enforcement notices.

The ordinance notes that the program will only be operated during fiscal years in which funds are appropriated by the board.

It states that the property must be “owner-occupied” within the city and the owner’s “primary residence” for a minimum of three years.

The owner must have received a sidewalk repair notice from the city or must demonstrate that repairs required by the Municipal Code were completed to correct a sidewalk “condition.”

Income eligibility will “mirror” the qualifications of the Shelby County property tax relief program for primary residences.

Along with annual income limits established for that program, the qualifications will include age, disability or veteran status, as applicable.

Subject to available funding, the city may increase the income eligibility threshold by up to 50 percent.

Any adjusted income thresholds will be published on the city’s Website.

City Manager Frankie Dakin or his designee may require documentation verifying ownership, occupancy, income and compliance with city sidewalk standards.

Eligible applicants may:

(a) receive a grant covering up to 100 percent of the “reasonable” cost of the sidewalk repair or replacement; or

(b) have the sidewalk repaired by the city or its contracted agents.

Dakin or his designee will determine the “reasonableness” of costs based on contractor bids, prevailing market rates and project scope.

Assistance will be provided only to the extent that funds remain available.

Applicants will be required to submit documentation that may include:

(a) proof of identity and occupancy

(b) a property deed or tax record

(c) income verification

(d) contractor estimates or invoices

(e) a Code Enforcement notice; or

(f) proof of completed repair

Applicants must certify that all information submitted is true and correct.

The city will reserve the right to reject applicants who fail to meet all stated application requirements.

This program may be administered as a “direct grant” program through a non-profit partner with which Dakin or his designee is authorized to enter into an agreement.

Homeowners who completed qualifying sidewalk repairs on or after Aug. 1, 2024 may apply for reimbursement under this program, which will be subject to:

(a) verification that the repair met city standards

(b) availability of funds; and

(c) approval by Dakin or his designee.

The program will not be implemented prior to Jan. 1, 2027.

Subject to the appropriation of funds, the specific date of implementation will be determined by Dakin or his designee within Fiscal Year 2027.