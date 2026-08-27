Peete Named to APSU’s Summer 2026 Dean’s List

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Star Staff Reports

CLARKSVILLE — Jaida Peete, of Millington, was named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during Summer 2026.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who have shown a commitment to academic excellence by earning a term GPA of 3.5 while enrolled full-time.

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast.

The university offers more than 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching, a fast-growing Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, and the state’s only accredited Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in counseling psychology program.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Gov. Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown and is home to the state-of-the-art Health Professions Building. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Ky. and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent approximately 32% of the student body.

Peete was a former member of the Millington Lady Trojan Basketball team helping the team reach Sub-State. She was also named Homecoming Queen her senior year at Millington.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.