POLITICAL SCOOP! Move Millington Forward… To What?

By Brian McGovern

Lifelong Resident. Raised my family here. Volunteer. Love Millington. Want to give back. Listen to citizens. Fresh Ideas. Move Millington forward.

As we enter this year’s election cycle for Aldermen in Millington, these generic phrases will undoubtedly appear all over our Facebook feeds as prospective aldermen try to convince you to support them. While these phrases don’t indicate anything negative, they are also useless for voters to determine who would actually be the right person to move this city forward.

Move Millington forward… To what?

When I was a candidate for Millington School Board in 2022, I fell into this same trap. I cared… thought I could help… had experience and judgment… but I did not have tangible positions. I could have done better. I didn’t need to know how the system worked to understand and articulate the outcomes I wanted.

Looking back, my campaign lacked a strong message of what needed to be accomplished. I should have been more explicit about the outcomes I intended to move the district toward.

There is an enormous information gap between government insiders and elected officials. The folks we elect, once in office, are immediately overwhelmed with information (budgets, personnel, ordinances, legal restrictions, operational nuances). Getting things done by the government is difficult. State law dictates a lot. Intergovernmental relationships are complicated. Folks on the inside understand this better than anyone. Therefore, the details matter and candidates will have to learn how to navigate them. However, this information exchange tends to reinforce institutional momentum. The recent national debate over Flock cameras is an example of this situation. While evaluating the impact of Flock cameras, the police department is going to put substantial weight on whether cameras help accomplish its public safety goals. Elected officials are responsible for bringing competing principles, like privacy, into the evaluation, or a program will easily remain as a default.

This can lead to an erosion of an official’s independence. Elected officials begin to rely on the government to explain how things work. Then officials begin to increasingly rely on the government to determine what is possible. Then the death knell: relying on the government to determine what the priorities should be. Good elected officials learn. Great elected officials use what they learn to navigate the system without surrendering their own priorities.

This creates a situation where the responsibilities of the city administration and our representatives begin to blur… all in the name of cooperation. This is why it is important for candidates to have clearly defined principles and priorities before taking office. Cooperation with the city administration is inevitable and required, but elected officials with clearly defined principles are also required to ensure our city is moving in the direction that voters intend.

Why does this happen? Because we, the voters, allow it. We complain about aldermen being reactive after they are elected, while rewarding them for being vague during a campaign. Why would a candidate take a position that might alienate a voter when they can just run a successful campaign on good vibes? This rewards vague promises. We must demand that candidates get on the record, and election season is the time when voters have leverage.

During this election, we should ask candidates direct questions: What is Millington trying to become? A community attracting young families? One attracting retirees? Attracting industry? What does growth mean? Or ask the questions that are important to you.

As the campaigns take shape, ask pointed questions. Get details on vague visions. Ask follow-up questions about vague commitments. Force a conversation that reveals what a candidate believes. Putting candidates on the record doesn’t mean they can never change their mind. But it does allow voters to ask what changed. The future of our city should not be determined by the city administration… If we do it, it should be determined by the citizens.

McGovern is a longtime contributor to The Millington Star and involved, community leader. Please send responses to starmillington@gmail.com