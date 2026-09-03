Public Safety Fire Reports August 16-22

46921664: Public Service – Alarms (Non Medical) – Fire / Smoke Alarm, on Aug. 22 @ 23:35
46914446: No Emergency – False Alarm – Accidental Alarm, on Aug. 22 @ 13:54
46912307: Medical – Illness – Heart Problems, on Aug. 22 @ 17:42
46908268: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 22 @14:45
46908007: Medical – Illness – Allergic Reaction / Stings, on Aug. 22 @ 14:30
46907629: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 22 @ 13:56
46906159: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 22 @ 13:05
46901623: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 22 @ 10:37
46900488: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 22 @ 10:10
46899605: No Emergency – False Alarm – Accidental Alarm, on Aug. 22 @ 9:29
46895392: No Emergency – False Alarm – Malfunctioning Alarm, on Aug. 22 @ 6:39
46893275: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Hemorrhage / Laceration, on Aug. 22 @ 3:58
46887700: Medical – Illness – Convulsions / Seizures, on Aug. 21 @ 21:59
46884941: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 21 @ 20:04
46858994: Medical – Illness – Unknown Problem, on Aug. 21 @ 16:53
46805437: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 21 @ 12:02
46762053: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 20 @ 23:18
46759827: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 20 @ 21:27
46751902: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Heat / Cold Exposure, on Aug. 20 @ 19:18
46739419: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 20 @ 18:21
46509298: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 20 @ 4:07
46505076: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 19 @ 22:31
46503605: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 19 @ 21:21
46461640: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Person In Distress, on Aug. 19 @ 16:21
46433967: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 19 @ 14:57
46366774: Medical – Illness – Heart Problems, on Aug. 19 @ 11:15
46365577: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 19 @ 10:36
46363745: Hazardous Situation – Hazardous Materials – Gas Leak / Gas Odor, on Aug. 19 @ 9:00
46358881: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 19 @ 1:35
46357463: Medical – Other – Medical Alarm, on Aug. 19 @ 3:42
46352426: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 18 @ 21:10
46349046: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Motor Vehicle Collision, on Aug. 18 @ 16:20
46340285: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 18 @ 10:40
46332557: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Gunshot Wound, on Aug. 18 @ 10:16
46314824: No Emergency – False Alarm – Other False Call, on Aug. 18 @ 5:21
46311147: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 18 @ 0:20
46311136: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 18 @ 5:29
46309856: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 17 @ 22:57
46307886: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 17 @ 19:42
46307742: Medical – Illness – Convulsions / Seizures, on Aug. 17 @ 17:14
46307533: Medical – Illness – Pregnancy / Childbirth, on Aug. 17 @ 21:08
46302079: Medical – Illness – Stroke / CVA, on Aug. 17 @17:52
46294582: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 17 @ 13:58
46294551: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 17 @ 19:31
46292208: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 17 @ 12:45
46291197: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 17 @ 12:18
46276194: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 17 @ 8:49
46270052: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 17 @ 8:46
46260701: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest 8, on Aug. 17 @ 1:16
46252742: Public Service – Alarms (Non Medical) – Fire / Smoke Alarm, on Aug. 16 @ 17:21
46251656: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 16 @ 14:29
46251601: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 16 @ 9:24
46232257: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 16 @ 3:28