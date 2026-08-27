Public Safety Fire Reports August 9-15

46228738: Medical – Illness – Psychological Behavior Issues, on Aug. 15 @ 23:20

46226525: No Emergency – Good Intent – Smoke From Nonhostile Source (Smoke Scare), on Aug. 15 @ 20:59

46222682: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 15 @ 19:06

46221191: No Emergency – Good Intent – No Incident Found Upon Arrival / Location Error, on Aug. 15 @18:05

46213897: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 15 @ 12:53

46213700: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 15 @ 13:52

46212594: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 15 @ 10:29

46211961: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 15 @ 9:32

46206426: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 15 @ 9:26

46206262: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 15 @ 8:18

46194422: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 14 @ 19:44

46179208: Fire – Outside Fire – Vegetation / Grass Fire, on Aug. 14 @13:20

46175372: Medical – Illness – Convulsions / Seizures, on Aug. 14 @ 9:58

46160805: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 14 @ 6:33

46160183: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 14 @ 6 4:44

46156440: Medical – Illness – Diabetic Problems, on Aug. 13 @ 21:53

46153164: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 13 @ 17:56

46153024: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 13 @ 20:48

46146579: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 13 @ 20:01

46144820: Medical – Illness – Psychological Behavior Issues, on Aug. 13 @ 16:20

46130566: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 13 @ 10:24

46127566: Hazardous Situation – Hazardous Materials – Gas Leak / Gas Odor, on Aug. 13 @8:46

46124238: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 13 @ 6:17

46123652: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 13 @ 5:52

46072977: Medical – Illness – Unknown Problem, on Aug. 12 @ 20:43

46038932: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 12 @ 19:12

46024172: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Assault, on Aug. 12 @18:27

45994057: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 12 @ 15:50

45939445: Hazardous Situation – Investigation – Odor, on Aug. 12 @ 11:02

45931175: Hazardous Situation – Investigation – Odor, on Aug. 12 @ 7:58

45930567: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 12 @ 7:10

45927360: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 12 @ 8:30

45918894: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 11 @ 22:07

45918430: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 21:51

45913833: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 17:49

45912485: Hazardous Situation – Hazard Non-Chemical – Motor Vehicle Collision, on Aug. 11 @15:45

45910762: Hazardous Situation – Hazard Non-Chemical – Electrical Hazard / Short Circuit, on Aug. 11 @ 14:14

45910016: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 11 @ 13:22

45905547: Medical – Illness, on Aug. 11 @13:50

45894997: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 11 @ 8:43

45893769: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 11 @ 6:44

45890989: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 5:44

45890473: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 11 @ 4:56

45887722: No Emergency – False Alarm – Malfunctioning Alarm, on Aug. 11 @ 0:42

45886842: Law Enforcement Support, on Aug. 10 @ 23:40

45881773: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 10 @ 19:39

45874782: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 10 @ 15:54

45866932: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 10 @ 11:54

45861286: Hazardous Situation – Hazardous Materials – Gas Leak / Gas Odor, on Aug. 10 @ 9:00

45856331: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 10 @ 5:50

45856185: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 10 @ 1:57

45853525: No Emergency – False Alarm – Other False Call, on Aug. 9 @ 23:01

45849197: Law Enforcement Support, on Aug. 9 @ 21:42

45847593: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Heat / Cold Exposure, on Aug. 9 @ 18:49

45847520: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 14:32

45847168: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 9 @ 19:58

45847136: Fire – Outside Fire – Vegetation / Grass Fire, on Aug. 9 @ 14:11

45845773: Medical – Other – Medical Alarm, on Aug. 9 @ 13:29

45843778: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 9 @ 17:25

45843678: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 16:47

45839498: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 9 @ 11:23

45839487: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Citizen Assist / Service Call, on Aug. 9 @ 9:43

45838912: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 9:18

45834954: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 9 @ 11:44

45834837: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 9 @ 10:55

45831578: Medical – Illness – Diabetic Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 10:06

45828186: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 7:09