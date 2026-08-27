Public Safety Fire Reports August 9-15

46228738: Medical – Illness – Psychological Behavior Issues, on Aug. 15 @ 23:20
46226525: No Emergency – Good Intent – Smoke From Nonhostile Source (Smoke Scare), on Aug. 15 @ 20:59
46222682: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 15 @ 19:06
46221191: No Emergency – Good Intent – No Incident Found Upon Arrival / Location Error, on Aug. 15 @18:05
46213897: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 15 @ 12:53
46213700: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 15 @ 13:52
46212594: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 15 @ 10:29
46211961: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 15 @ 9:32
46206426: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 15 @ 9:26
46206262: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 15 @ 8:18
46194422: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 14 @ 19:44
46179208: Fire – Outside Fire – Vegetation / Grass Fire, on Aug. 14 @13:20
46175372: Medical – Illness – Convulsions / Seizures, on Aug. 14 @ 9:58
46160805: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 14 @ 6:33
46160183: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 14 @ 6 4:44
46156440: Medical – Illness – Diabetic Problems, on Aug. 13 @ 21:53
46153164: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 13 @ 17:56
46153024: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 13 @ 20:48
46146579: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 13 @ 20:01
46144820: Medical – Illness – Psychological Behavior Issues, on Aug. 13 @ 16:20
46130566: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 13 @ 10:24
46127566: Hazardous Situation – Hazardous Materials – Gas Leak / Gas Odor, on Aug. 13 @8:46
46124238: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 13 @ 6:17
46123652: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 13 @ 5:52
46072977: Medical – Illness – Unknown Problem, on Aug. 12 @ 20:43
46038932: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 12 @ 19:12
46024172: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Assault, on Aug. 12 @18:27
45994057: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 12 @ 15:50
45939445: Hazardous Situation – Investigation – Odor, on Aug. 12 @ 11:02
45931175: Hazardous Situation – Investigation – Odor, on Aug. 12 @ 7:58
45930567: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 12 @ 7:10
45927360: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 12 @ 8:30
45918894: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Lift Assist, on Aug. 11 @ 22:07
45918430: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 21:51
45913833: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 17:49
45912485: Hazardous Situation – Hazard Non-Chemical – Motor Vehicle Collision, on Aug. 11 @15:45
45910762: Hazardous Situation – Hazard Non-Chemical – Electrical Hazard / Short Circuit, on Aug. 11 @ 14:14
45910016: Medical – Illness – Unconscious Victim, on Aug. 11 @ 13:22
45905547: Medical – Illness, on Aug. 11 @13:50
45894997: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 11 @ 8:43
45893769: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 11 @ 6:44
45890989: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 11 @ 5:44
45890473: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 11 @ 4:56
45887722: No Emergency – False Alarm – Malfunctioning Alarm, on Aug. 11 @ 0:42
45886842: Law Enforcement Support, on Aug. 10 @ 23:40
45881773: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 10 @ 19:39
45874782: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 10 @ 15:54
45866932: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 10 @ 11:54
45861286: Hazardous Situation – Hazardous Materials – Gas Leak / Gas Odor, on Aug. 10 @ 9:00
45856331: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 10 @ 5:50
45856185: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Fall, on Aug. 10 @ 1:57
45853525: No Emergency – False Alarm – Other False Call, on Aug. 9 @ 23:01
45849197: Law Enforcement Support, on Aug. 9 @ 21:42
45847593: Medical – Injury / Trauma – Heat / Cold Exposure, on Aug. 9 @ 18:49
45847520: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 14:32
45847168: Medical – Illness – Sick Case, on Aug. 9 @ 19:58
45847136: Fire – Outside Fire – Vegetation / Grass Fire, on Aug. 9 @ 14:11
45845773: Medical – Other – Medical Alarm, on Aug. 9 @ 13:29
45843778: Medical – Illness – Chest Pain (Non-Trauma), on Aug. 9 @ 17:25
45843678: Medical – Illness – Breathing Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 16:47
45839498: Medical – Illness – Cardiac Arrest , on Aug. 9 @ 11:23
45839487: Public Service – Citizen Assist – Citizen Assist / Service Call, on Aug. 9 @ 9:43
45838912: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 9:18
45834954: Medical – Illness – Altered Mental Status , on Aug. 9 @ 11:44
45834837: No Emergency – Cancelled, on Aug. 9 @ 10:55
45831578: Medical – Illness – Diabetic Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 10:06
45828186: Medical – Illness – Abdominal Pain / Problems, on Aug. 9 @ 7:09