SPORTS ALERT- Lakeland spoils Blair’s home debut with big first half

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

One of the landmark moments of Lakeland Prep. Lions Football came on September 5, 2025.

The Lions welcomed the Millington Trojans to town for their first Class 4A league game with a full roster. The nerves were there for Head Coach David White and his crew.

Eventually the eventful night concluded with Lakeland pulling out a 36-28 victory in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Fast forward nearly a year, the Lions returned the favor and traveled to Flag City and Mooney Boswell Field to take on the Trojans.

Millington entered the rematch with a new look hiring Head Coach Scott Blair earlier this year. Blair and the Trojans home debut ended in disappointment as Lakeland jumped out early to a 21-0 advantage, leading to a 35-8 victory.

“We had a mission last year, we came into this game the first year with seniors not really knowing how to handle a little bit of adversity,” White recalled. “We kind of met in the first half. That second half last year kind of turned our season a little and helped us get into the playoffs.

“This year we wanted to come with the mindset of coming in and starting the way we finished last year,” he continued. “We wanted to execute at a high level, take care of the football. We had some sloppy moments but we took care of that tonight.”

Lakeland (2-1, 1-0 in Region 8-4A) were led by senior quarterback Brett Godwin. Godwin drove the Lions down the field twice in the first quarter connecting with Connor Jones twice to make the score 14-0.

“We looked up and it’s 14-0 before we could do anything about it,” Blair recalled. “We practiced everything that they did. It’s just the execution. We’ve got to do a better job of executing. We went over everything they did.

“They might have lined up a little bit differently than we thought they were going to do on defense,” he added. “We thought we were moving the ball but we weren’t consistent. On defense, we’ve got to be able to stop the ball.”

The Lions were ahead 14-0 less than 4 minutes into the game. Before the first period ended, Cannon Brannan powered into the end zone for a 1 yard TD to close out a Lakeland drive with 28 seconds on the clock.

Lakeland led 28-0 at the break courtesy of a Whitten Wolfe touchdown run.

“We gave up too many big plays,” Blair said. “That’s was the thing that got us those big plays. When we had to fight for things, we were all right. It was giving up those big chunks that hurt us in the end.”

White said having players like Larry Jackson, Parker Andes and Jones on the same page as Godwin has Lakeland trending in the right direction to earn a top spot in Region by the end of the season.

“Players just trust in each other, we had some trust issues in our first game,” he said. “We rely on our quarterbacks and receivers to be on the same page with a lot of things we do. There’s a lot of options and choice routes. Tonight they came in trusting what they were seeing, trusting what we were practicing. We let it rip and they were executing.”

Lakeland’s final touchdown of the night was a Godwin to Andes 17-yard connection.

The Trojans (0-3, 0-1) flipped a switch after senior leader Kaleb Clark went down with an injury at the 8:12 mark of the third quarter. Millington witnessed their defensive leader taken off on a stretcher.

The Trojans rallied with a big run from senior running back BJ Martin. The 50-yard sprint to the 4-yard line led to a Cole Hawkins TD run to make the final 35-8.

“I spent the whole week talking about that same thing,” Blair said. “Talking about it, we have to attack. We set back last week and caught everything they did. This week we worked on that. We had three good days of practice in the evening in this type of heat. We knew what was going to happen.

“They had the wake up call and we started playing better right there at the end,” he continued. “We have to do that for the entire game. It can’t just be something we do for one drive. It has to be something we do the whole game. That’s what we’ve got to get better at.”

Blair and the Trojans hit the road this Friday to take on league foe the Fayette-Ware Wildcats. Lakeland is hitting the road as well to play preseason Region 8-4A favorite, the Haywood Tomcats.

“Our motto is ‘One in a row,’” White concluded. “We kind of just take it one game in a row, one play in a row, one snap in a row. In the weight room, on the field, practices, sprints, everything is in a one in a row mentality. Right now it’s nice to be 1-0 in league on Friday night and we’re going to try to be 1-0 Monday evening.”