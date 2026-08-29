SPORTS ALERT- Munford continues M&M Bowl streak over Millington in grand fashion

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The phrase “number two” has a double meaning entering the annual M&M Bowl between the Millington Trojans and Munford Cougars.

The host Cougars entered the Munford Football Stadium with a high ranking across the state of Tennessee. Meanwhile the Trojans made the trip up Highway 51 Friday night for the second game of ‘The Scott Blair Era.’

When the final whistle sounded under the full moon shining over Munford, the Cougars were owners of a 61-0 victory over their rivals.

“Awesome and beautiful crowd here tonight,” Munford Head Coach Slade Calhoun said. “Millington fans really showed up. Our fans showed up. Very important to win these rivalry games, and local games.”

Blair’s first M&M Bowl as head coach of the Trojans was humbling for the leader of a young program.

“They showed why they’re the No. 2 team in the state,” Blair noted. “They showed what we need to do and what we need to fix — things we need to work on. Again, we’re just a young team. We made too many mistakes. We thought we had a good game plan going in. It just didn’t work out tonight.”

Munford’s game plan was working in all three phases against Millington. The Cougars (2-0) took the opening drive down the field concluding in a Tay Starks 3-yard touchdown run. Qua Bell added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game.

After the Trojans (0-2) turned the ball over on downs, Starks took the first handoff 29 yards to the house. Jaheim Smith had the honors of the two-point conversion to make the score 16-0 at the 7:27 mark of the first quarter.

Munford’s not-so-secret weapon of kicker Lucas Crowell shined for the next few minutes of the M&M Bowl. Crowell executed two onside kicks that resulted in Cougar recoveries.

The first turnover led to a Nathan Messer 1-yard TD run to make the score 22-0. The next onside recovery set the table for Dixon Mooneyham. He exploded through the Trojan defense for a 50 yard TD run. Tyrynn Jones’ two-point conversion made the score 30-0 with 5:51 remaining in the opening period.

“We want to find guys who want to play aggressively,” Blair acknowledged. “One of our problems the past couple of weeks has been our aggressiveness. We’ll make tackles and things, but we have to have guys who are getting after it.

“We can do it,” he added. “We do it in practice. We’ve been spending a lot of time reacting to what people are doing to us, instead of doing it to them, forcing them to react.”

The Cougars led 38-0 at the end of the first quarter closing out things in grand fashion with a Smith 88-yard touchdown. After Smith navigated through the Millington defense for the score, he added the two-point conversion.

Munford scored twice in the second quarter with Qua Bell crossing the goal line with a 6-yard TD run. Messer added the two points to make it 46-0.

Before halftime Starks added his second touchdown of the night with a 4-yard run.

The only touchdown of the second half came courtesy of Germarione Turner to make the final 61-0.

“Experience can fix a lot of this and the only way to get it is to do it,” Blair said. “We had some things that definitely didn’t go our way. We learned a couple of things about ourselves. We definitely outsmarted ourselves with some of the things we were doing.

“They definitely took advantage of us on the onside kicks earlier,” he added. “That will get fixed. We felt like we had chances on a couple of the deep balls. We were close to a couple of them. Close doesn’t help when it’s 61-0. Moving forward we have a lot to do.”

Millington moves forward with its home opener for 2026 welcoming league foe Lakeland to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Munford had a bye week before welcoming Woodford County (Ky.), Haywood and Whitehaven to Tipton County.

“We’ve just got to work on us,” Calhoun said. “We have to rebuild our depth because we’ve had some injuries. We will reinstall things on offense and defense next week during the bye week. We’ll use the Woodford script or the Whitehaven script to get ready for that. The No. 2 5-A school in the state of Kentucky is coming down here with a bunch of D-I commits. Guys who coached and played in the NFL, they’re not coming down here six or seven hours to lose.

“We were very, very fortunate to win that game last year,” he concluded. “They don’t turn the ball over late, I don’t know if we come out with that one. The next three weeks are just going to be brutal. That’s why you do it because a real competitor wants to play the toughest opponents. We’re trying to get ready for the end of the year and the playoffs to achieve our goals.”