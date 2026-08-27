By David Peel

It is amazing that murderers apparently continue to forget that detectives check computer searches in homicide investigations.

While I only handle civil injury and death cases, and I have never defended a single criminal— I like true crime podcasts.

Imagine having to defend this guy:

Using his personal cell phone and his son’s iPad, alleged murderer Brian Walshe reportedly searched for the following phrases:

4:55 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how long before a body starts to smell”

4:58 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how to stop a body from decomposing”

5:20 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how to embalm a body”

5:47 a.m. on Jan. 1: “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to”

6:25 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how long for someone to be missing to inherit”

6:34 a.m. on Jan. 1: “can you throw away body parts”

9:29 a.m. on Jan. 1: “what does formaldehyde do”

9:34 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how long does DNA last”

9:59 a.m. on Jan. 1: “can identification be made on partial remains”

11:34 a.m. on Jan. 1: “dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body”

11:44 a.m. on Jan. 1: “how to clean blood from wooden floor”

11:56 a.m. on Jan. 1: “luminal to detect blood”

1:08 p.m. on Jan. 1: “what happens when you put body parts in ammonia”

1:21 p.m. on Jan. 1: “is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them”

12:45 p.m. on Jan. 2: “hacksaw best tool to dismember”

1:10 p.m. on Jan. 2: “can you be charged with murder without a body”

1:14 p.m. on Jan. 2: “can you identify a body with broken teeth”

1:02 p.m. on Jan. 3: “what happens to hair on a dead body”

1:13 p.m. on Jan. 3: “what is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods”

1:20 p.m. on Jan. 3: “can baking soda make a body smell good”

It is incomprehensible to me that these criminals haven’t figured out that their searches will be revealed.

But, as someone once said—never expect criminals to be smart.

Peel seeks justice for those injured in tractor trailer and car accidents, medical malpractice, and disability. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.