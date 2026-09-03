THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Genre Greats: With television nearly 100 years old, who paved the way for multiple niches

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Continuing my America 250 celebration, it is time to showcase the medium that was invited about 100 years ago.

The television came to formation throughout the 1920s and reached mainstream form about 1927. I am old enough to remember needing three additional men to move a floor-model TV. Today I can move an 85-inch television by myself in seconds.

From analog channels to cable, I have seen them all. Today we have multiple streaming platforms and social media to watch. You can even view many programs on your cellular devices. TV is filled with entertainment, information and nonsense. Who are the pioneers of niche and genres that came into our living rooms the past 100 years?

It is time to shine a light on the men and women who paved the way for shows, networks and numerous wannabes.

10. Julia Childs

We wouldn’t have the Food Network if it wasn’t for Julia Childs. Not only did she teach us unique recipes, Childs gave us catchphrases, side banter and her trademark accent. She became TV’s lovable “French Chef.” America embraced her from her voice to her statuous stature. Childs made cooking and preparing complex dishes and savory sauce appointment TV.

9. Dick Van Dyke

The art of being a “TV Dad” was brought to life by Dick Van Dyke. Van Dyke combined vocal comedy with slapstick humor to entertain the masses in sitcom form.

Van Dyke was the biggest star of 1960s TV comedy by being a pratfall-prone suburban husband in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” .

8. Billy Graham

Today there are several networks dedicated to religion on the airwaves. The man who brought God to the mainstream was the late Billy Graham. He was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister. Through his crusades and large gatherings, Graham created a formula to broadcast his sermons to reach the public in the comfort of their own homes. Graham became a powerful cultural and political force in the U.S. through televised sermons, radio broadcasts and massive revival rallies. forging close ties with several presidents. Thanks to recordings, people can still learn from a Billy Graham Special today.

7. Diahann Carroll & Bill Cosby

A wall was knocked down in the late 1960s when Diahann Carroll led a primetime TV show as a black woman with “Julia.” Carroll was given the ball to carry a show back in 1968. She became the first black actress to star in a network series—without playing a maid. In “Julia” she portrayed a nurse, opening a path for shows like 227, Girlfriends, Living Single and Moesha. Bill Cosby pulled off the trick for the men around the same time.

Cosby went on to have the most popular TV show of the 1980s, but first he was a groundbreaking performer in the show “I Spy.”

Alongside co-star Robert Culp, Cosby changed the dynamics of television when they portrayed one of two spies — one white, the other black. “I Spy” was the first time America saw an interracial pairing on television in which both characters were cast as equals.

6. Susan Lucci

Soap Operas are still going on today, but they were must-see-TV from 1970 to 1999. The center of that universe was one woman… Erica Kane portrayed by the legendary Susan Victoria Lucci. She is best known for portraying Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama All My Children during that show’s entire network run from 1970 to 2011. I think her finally winning a Daytime Emmy in 1999 ushered in the ending of the genre as a popular form of entertainment. Now the new soap opera of today is Reality TV.

Several women on Reality TV shows want to be the Erica Kane of the medium. They are trying to be divas and the central point of the show.

During Lucci’s run on All My Children, she was nominated 21 times for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She won only once, in 1999, after the 19th nomination.

She didn’t need the statue to be the GOAT of the industry but it surely assisted her legacy.

5. Carol Burnett

Variety shows and stretch comedy owes a debt of gratitude to Carol Burnett. Burnett brought her comedy skills, Broadway knowledge, singing ability and friends to TV for the Carol Burnett Show.

Burnett’s experience in clubs and local shows in New York City helped her make it to the Broadway stage in 1959. Then she took her talents to television and landed on CBS.

CBS worked with Burnett for five years and wanted to showcase the multi-talented Burnett. They offered her the choice of a starring role in a sitcom or the lead in a variety show. She chose the “The Carol Burnett Show.” With musical numbers and parodies of television soap operas and movies, Burnett helped pave the way for Saturday Night Live, In Living Color, Mad TV and Chapelle Show.

Shout out to The Carol Burnett Show regulars Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner.

4. Barbara Walters

Tabloid journalism, celebrity interviews and primetime investigative pieces were second nature for icon Barbara Walters. On May 16, 2014, broadcast journalist and TV personality Walters retired from ABC News and as co-host of the daytime program “The View.” Even that contribution from Walters is still going today.

Walters’ career span 50 years with her being a trailblazer from women like Oprah Winfrey, Diane Sawyer and Katie Couric. From 1984 to 2004, she was a co-host and producer of the TV newsmagazine “20/20.” Additionally, in 1997, she created “The View,” co-hosting the program from its inception until her retirement. Between time, we looked forward to The Barbara Walters Special. We didn’t have the internet to keep us informed about celebrities. We needed The Barbara Walters Special for celebrity interviews and celebrity news from 1976 to 2015.

3. Johnny Carson

There is only one “King of Late Night,” Johnny Carson. The comedian and writer wasn’t the inventor of the late night TV show but he created the format still being used today.

Carson was best known as the host of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, which was the third installment of The Tonight Show.

Carson’s version aired on NBC from 1962 to 1992. In a career spanning four decades, Carson received six Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy’s 1980 Governor’s Award, and a 1985 Peabody Award. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1987. Carson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1993.

Carson is an American icon because he was the master at his craft. He platformed countless comedians, had funny bits, memorable recurring characters and even invented the late night sidekick with Ed McMahon.

2. Walter Cronkite

“And that’s the way it is…”

The legendary news anchor Walter Cronkite signed off for the final time on March 6, 1981 from the CBS Evening News.

For almost two decades he was America’s newsman. He was “the most trusted man in America,” a steady presence during two decades of social and political upheaval.

Cronkite kept the public informed on topics ranging from World War II to U.S. Presidential Elections to the Civil Rights Movement.

After working in the field for several years, he took over CBS’ premier news anchor sport in April 1962. No internet, 24-hour news channel and social media journalist, Cronkite was the voice of truth and information through The Cuban Missile Crisis and the shocking assassination of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy. When Cronkite removed his glasses, gathered his composure, he read the official AP report of Kennedy’s death. It was about 40 minutes from gunshots to Cronkite’s famous moment.

Cronkite was the driving force that led to other network legends, CNN, Headline News and Fox News of today.

1. Fred Rogers

The best TV pioneer of all time is my neighbor, Mr. Rogers. Fred Rogers was trusted with my brothers, sister and self during our childhood.

Our parents knew he was teaching us a good lesson, giving us some life advice and making us smile. Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood was genuine and good. Those are characteristics that describe Rogers as well.

He taught generations of children gentle lessons about kindness and cooperation, self-worth and coping with life’s dark moments. Rogers is a PBS icon but a TV pioneer in children’s educational entertainment. Unlike most other of his colleagues, no scandal has tarnished his reputation. Because TV has taught us one thing, to separate the performer from the real person. Television is made for make believe.

THOMAS SELLERS JR. is the editor of The Millington Star and both the sports editor and a weekly personal columnist for West 10 Media/Magic Valley Publishing. Contact him by phone at (901) 476-7116, by fax to (901) 529-7687 and by email to starmillington@gmail.com