By Thomas Sellers Jr. By the time the three members of the American Legion Elvis Presley Post 249 arrived to new Millington Hardee’s, dozens of customers have already been through the lines. Residents of Flag City and Tipton County were excited about the opening of the 8523 Highway 51 North location. But the officials from […]
By Thomas Sellers Jr. It has been a topic in Millington for years. Whether at a table at Old Timers or underneath a post on Facebook, residents of Flag City talked about what to do with the building sitting at 8323 Highway 51 North. The former renovated home of Cole’s Do It Center, the structure […]
By Thomas Sellers Jr. The gray and damp skies over the Millington Regional Jetport still had a touch of blue this morning. With a new year started, the officials at the Jetport were excited to invite city leaders, dignitaries and media to greet two of the Navy’s Blue Angels into town. Blue Angel No. 7 […]
By Thomas Sellers Jr. The newly elected Board of Mayor and Aldermen were sworn into office this evening at the Millington City Hall located at 7930 Nelson in the Chambers. In front of friends, family and residents of Millington, Mayor Terry Jones was sworn in by Sen. Mark Norris first. Then other elected officials for […]
U.S. Navy Blue Angels To Visit Memphis Star Staff Reports The United States Navy Blue Angels, the world’s most famous jet team, is making its winter visit to Memphis on Jan. 3 (Tuesday) to meet with Memphis Air Show officials in advance of their feature performance at the Memphis – Millington Airport May 13-14, 2017. […]
By Bill Short The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously passed an ordinance on final reading to amend the Municipal Code that sets water and sewer fees. Board members took the action during their Dec. 12 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Chris Ford. […]
Star Staff Reports This story begins long before computers and Facebook were even common knowledge among the world. It all began 55 years ago when Cheryle Sanville Jenner was introduced to pen paling through her mother. Her mother, being a career Army wife often found pen paling as a way of comfort being stationed so […]
Fire Reports Passenger vehicle fire Dec. 8 – 8235 U.S. Highway 51 North Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire Dec. 9 – Raleigh-Millington Road at Duncan Road Electrical wiring/equipment problem Dec. 4 – 8454 Highway 51 North Hazardous conditions Dec. 6 – 2620 Goldsby Place Public Service assistance Dec. 8 – 4825 Bill Knight Ave […]
Month of December *The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, […]
By Thomas Sellers Jr. Millington was represented at the 27th Annual Holiday Cotillion 2016 presented by The Memphis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. On Dec. 17 at the Memphis Peabody Hotel, Millington Central High School senior Bria Barnes was one of 11 debutantes recognized. She was joined by her parents Teresa and Rex Barnes and […]
